Rick Carlisle was the Dallas Mavericks head coach for 13-long years, but now it’s been two seasons since he took the same role but for the Indiana Pacers. During his last years leading the Mavs’ roster, he enjoyed the opportunity of coaching youngster Luka Doncic,who was taking his first steps in the NBA.

During those three campaigns together, Carlisle became fond of the Slovenian athlete, as he always saw the immense potential behind him. In the past couple of years, Luka has established himself as one of the top superstars in the league, and his former coach believes he’s only gonna get better and better.

In a recent interview with FanNation reporter Grant Afseth, he even went all the way as to make a gutsy prediction saying that the Slovenian is ready to become next season’s best player.

Former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is expecting a big year from Luka Doncic. 🏆 https://t.co/oAS5mUfeee pic.twitter.com/ttI20touoA — theScore (@theScore) August 2, 2023

“I think Luka’s going to be the MVP this year,” Carlisle told the NBA insider. “I think he and Kyrie (Irving) are going to play great. I’m sure he’s doing all the right things for him. He’s been on the cusp of being the best player in the world. He’s right there, and I think he’s going to be the MVP this year.”

The Pacers coach didn’t say it once, but twice, as he’s convinced the 24-year-old is just starting his dominance in this basketball league.

The point guard finally broke his silence after spending his holidays in Europe, and appeared recently in much better shape preparing to represent Slovenia in this month’s FIBA World Cup to be held in Asia.

“I’m with the national team now, so I don’t think about that, but Dallas is taking good steps,” the star said. “We can still sign someone, or maybe not.”

NBA insider believes that coach Jason Kidd will unlock Grant Williams’ greatest potential this season

After trading in Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics this summer, the Mavs will not only improve their defensive prowess, but also their physicality in general. However, an NBA insider recently suggested that coach Jason Kidd will unlock the player’s offensive versatility this upcoming campaign.

The 24-year-old also went on the JJ Redick’s podcast recently and talked about how he expects to link up with Luka this next season:

On Tuesday, The Ringer’s reporters Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discussed about which players they believe will serve an ever bigger role than they are used to this following competition.

“I think Grant Williams with the Dallas Mavericks, this is going to be a situation where you’re going to see him in a role that you didn’t see him in Boston,” O’Connor said. “Where he was more of that just spot up behind the corner, attack close outs guy.

With Dallas, I would think Jason Kidd’s going to use him as a screener for Luka and you’re going to see Grant Williams in a position where he’s going to unleash his playmaking, which is the skill he had at Tennessee.”