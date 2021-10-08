On Friday, October 8, 2021, the Indiana Pacers are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This is Indiana’s second preseason game, while this matchup will be Cleveland’s third exhibition game. BetOnline betting odds are featured below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio

TV channels: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Radio broadcast: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN, WFNI-FM AM

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers news

In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Pacers are 3-0 versus the Cavaliers. On May, 10, 2021, the last time these teams played one another, Indiana won 111-102 on the road. Thus far, the Cavs are 1-1 in preseason, while the Pacers are 0-1.

Third overall pick Evan Mobley is already making his presence known on the court for the Cavs. After their first preseason win, teammate Ricky Rubio said, “He has a lot of potential. You can throw the ball up high and he’s going to make you look good. We’re going to keep looking for him.”

Injury Report

Neither team has any injuries reported. This is a rarity in today’s NBA. Though, things might change when the regular season kicks off on Oct. 19th. These Eastern Conference teams need all the help they can get. Their young players have to remain healthy.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting lines

Over/Under: 216.5.

Point spread: Pacers -3 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pacers -155, Cavaliers +135

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview

On Tuesday, in the Pacers’ 125-104 loss against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Chris Duarte had a team-high 15 points and 5.0 assists in 20 minutes played. Guard Justin Holiday also finished his performance with 13 points and 1.0 rebound in 18 minutes on the court. Indiana played excellent offensively, scoring 29 points in the second quarter alone.

However, their pitiful defensive effort cost them the game. New York scored at least 30 points in the first three quarters. Not to mention, the turnovers made the problem worse. Compared to the Knicks finishing with only 3.0 turnovers., the Pacers had 16 turnovers.

Moreover, in the Cavs’ 99-96 away victory over the Hawks, guard Collin Sexton led the team in scoring, ending his night with 19 points in 32 minutes played. Plus, guard Darius Garland accumulated 15 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 36 minutes on the court. The Cavaliers shot 34-for-77 (44.2%) from the field. For an exhibition game, their performance was decent.

Indiana’s projected lineup consists of PG Malcolm Brogdon, SG Jeremy Lamb, PF Domantas Sabonis, SF Justin Holiday and C Myles Turner. As for the Cavaliers, Cleveland’s projected lineup is PG Darius Garland, SG Colin Sexton, PF Isaac Okoro, SF Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Furthermore, the Pacers scored 104 points in their loss to the Knicks. Also, the Cavs scored 99 points in their win over the Hawks. These Eastern Conference competitors are not bottom-tier teams per se, but they lack the consistency of say the Bucks or Nets. This is understandable, though. The total will go under 216.5. Based on regular season betting trends, dating back to last season, the Pacers are 5-1 against the spread in in their previous six regular season games.

Nevertheless, the total has gone over in all five of Indiana’s past five regular season games. Equally important, Cleveland is 1-13 straight up in their last 14 regular season games and the total has gone under in four of the team’s past six performances. This is the preseason. While regular season betting trends might not have any relevancy for exhibition contests, they are something important to keep in mind. Bettors have to analyze everything.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting pick

Pick the Cavaliers to squeeze out a victory at home; the total will go under 216.5. With BetOnline, the Cavs are three-point underdogs.