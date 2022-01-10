Pacers vs Celtics NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Indiana Pacers (15-25) are playing the Boston Celtics (19-21) at TD Garden. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s game.

Pacers vs Celtics Game Info

Boston Celtics (19-21) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-25)

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden — Boston, MA

Pacers vs Celtics NBA Betting Odds and Picks

Moneyline: IND: (+220) | BOS: (-260)

Point Spread: IND: +6.5 (-110) | BOS: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 214.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Torrey Craig and Isaiah Jackson (return to competition reconditioning) have cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and are listed as questionable for tomorrow's game in Boston. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is also listed as questionable. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2022

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable) | SG Caris LeVert (questionable) | SF Torrey Craig (questionable) | C Goga Bitadze (questionable) | PG T.J. McConnell (out) | PF T.J. Warren (out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Brodric Thomas (questionable) | PG Payton Prichard (out)

Pacers vs Celtics Preview

This will be the very first meeting of the season for the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. Last season, the Celtics won the regular season series, 2-1. There are four games scheduled for this season between these two teams, including back-to-back games tonight and Wednesday. The Celtics will likely be the odds favorite and NBA pick by the sportsbook for both matchups.

The Pacers have been a mess, navigating through their injuries and absences. While Saturday’s win ended a six-game losing streak, the victory will not fix their issues. They have been missing Caris LeVert, who has been in the league’s health and safety protocols, as well as Malcolm Brogdon, who has an Achilles injury. Both players are questionable to play tonight.

As for the Celtics, they have had their own share of injuries, but they have managed to hang closer to .500. When healthy, this team can compete with anyone, and the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is a big part of that. Last week saw Brown drop 50 points on the Magic, then Tatum had a 36-point outburst of his own. With back-to-back games against the Pacers, expect these two to make plenty of noise.

Pacers vs Celtics Betting Trends

Indiana is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

The UNDER is 12-6 for the Pacers in their 18 road games.

Indiana is 0-6 straight up in its last six road games.

The UNDER is 5-2 in the Celtics’ last seven home games.

Boston is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The UNDER is 16-9 when the Celtics are the NBA betting picks favorite.

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Keifer Sykes* | SG Duane Washington Jr.* | SF Justin Holiday | PF Domantas Sabonis | C Myles Turner

*If Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert remain out

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Pacers vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Picks

The status of Brogdon and LeVert is news to watch, as they are massive pieces to the Pacers’ puzzle. However, with them out, other players have stepped up and performed well. Still, it has not led to wins. On the other side, the Celtics aren’t especially great either. While they should win this game straight up at home, betting the spread is a bit too risky, given the inconsistent play of both teams. For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Celtics a 59.7% chance to win. However, Indiana also has Sabonis, who can be an absolute game-wrecker.

Instead of our NBA picks going to decide a winner, we will bet the game total to go UNDER 214.5 with BetOnline.

NBA betting trends for both teams point to the under. The under is 12-6 when Indiana is on the road, and it is 5-2 in Boston’s last seven home games. Game totals for the Celtics have also hit the under 16 of the 25 games they have been the NBA betting favorite this season.

