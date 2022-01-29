Pacers vs Mavericks NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference rematch, the Indiana Pacers (18-32, 25-23-2 ATS) are playing the Dallas Mavericks (28-21, 25-23-1 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Luka Doncic and the Mavs earn their first head-to-head win versus the Pacers this season? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Pacers vs Mavericks Game Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas

Pacers vs Mavericks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Pacers vs Mavericks betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Pacers +10 (-110) | Mavericks -10 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pacers +420 | Mavericks -525

Over/Under: 217 (-110)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (out indefinitely) | SG Chris Duarte (questionable)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely) | SG Sterling Brown (out)

Pacers vs Mavericks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Friday, in the Pacers’ 113-110 overtime road win versus the Thunder, center Domantas Sabonis finished his performance with a triple double. He had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in 44 minutes of action. Forward Justin Holiday contributed 22 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36 minutes played, too. Indiana has won just three of its past 10 contests. After snapping their three-game losing streak, they are now 6-19 away, 12-13 at home and 12-12-1 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, in the Mavericks’ 132-112 road win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, center Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 22 points in 27 minutes spent on the court. Guard Jalen Brunson ended his night with 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes played. As a result of this victory, Dallas has won seven of its last 10 games. The Mavs are 15-9 at home, 13-12 away and 11-12-1 ATS at home this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 81.4% probability of winning.

When factoring in prior head-to-head contests, in the previous three meetings, the Pacers are 2-1 against the Mavericks. On Dec. 10, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Indiana won 106-93 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For right now, the odds are shifting to the home team. The Mavs last defeated them on Jan. 20, 2021, when they won 124-112 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On another subject, Mavs’ guard Luka Doncic was outvoted on the starters list, pertaining to the 2022 All-Star Game. Of course, the Western Conference starters include LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant. The guard had a lot of competition.

Luka Doncic must wait to rubber-stamp his third consecutive All-Star appearance.

https://t.co/TOexYnBJhd — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) January 28, 2022

Pacers vs Mavericks NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Indiana is 4-1-1 ATS in its previous six contests played.

The total has gone over in four of their past five games.

And, the Pacers are 4-13 SU in their last 17 contests.

As for the Mavericks, they are 12-3 SU in their previous 15 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of the team’s past 16 contests.

However, the total has gone over in six of the Mavs’ last eight matchups versus the Pacers at home.

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Chris Duarte | SG Caris LeVert | SF Torrey Craig | PF Justin Holiday | C Domantas Sabonis

Projected Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

PG Luka Doncic | SG Jalen Brunson | SF Dorian Finney-Smith | PF Maxi Kleber | C Kristaps Porzingis

Pacers vs Mavericks Prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to additional betting statistics, Indiana is 11-13 as a favorite, 7-19 as an underdog and 12-12-1 ATS away, whereas Dallas is 22-5 as a favorite, 6-15 as an underdog and 11-12-1 ATS at home. Based on all the injuries the Pacers have piling on, the Mavs should be able to beat them by at least 10 points. Though, Indiana has Domantas Sabonis off the injury report. Leading into Saturday night’s game, the Mavs are 10-point favorites at home.

Furthermore, the Pacers ended their three-game skid by defeating the Thunder. But it was their first win since upsetting the Warriors last Thursday. Oddsmakers have Dallas as an overwhelming favorite for the logical reasons listed above. So, contemplate picking the Mavs to win, the Pacers will cover the spread and the total will go over 217. If you are wanting to learn more about NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.