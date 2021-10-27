On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, the Indiana Pacers (1-3) are playing the Toronto Raptors (1-3) at Scotiabank Arena. This is the fourth game for both Eastern Conference teams of the 2021-22 NBA season. Thus far, the Pacers and Raptors are 1-3 against the spread this season. BetOnline odds are available below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Canada

TV channels: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, TSN

Radio broadcast: CJCL, WFNI-FM/AM

Live stream: YouTube TV (14-day free trial)

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors news

Leading into Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference contest, the Pacers are 2-1 versus the Raptors in their past three head-to-head meetings. On May 16, 2021, the last time these two teams played one another in the regular season, Indiana won 125-113 on the road. Furthermore, the Raptors are 6-4 against the Pacers in their previous 10 meetings.

Aside from Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle turning 62 years old today, another top story right now relates Fred VanVleet’s performance for the Raptors. In Toronto’s 111-108 loss against Chicago, Fred feels that he under-performed. He said, “I don’t care about the 17 assists. I couldn’t believe I had eight turnovers. I still can’t believe that.”

Fred: “I don’t care about (the 17 assists). I couldn’t believe I had 8 turnovers. I still can’t believe that. Gregg Marshall is probably somewhere throwing a fit… It’s still two-to-one.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/gkCbAGhO5R — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 26, 2021

Injury Report

For the Pacers, small forward T.J. Warren is out indefinitely. He needs more time to fully recover from a foot injury. To add to the list, shooting guard Caris LeVert was upgraded to probable for tonight’s game. However, small forward Kelan Martin was downgraded to out against Toronto.

Next, for the Raptors, power forward Pascal Siakim is out indefinitely and small forward Yuta Watanabe was downgraded to out for today’s game. His calf is still bothering him. The players are practicing with the Raptors 905. And, Siakim is expected to return sometime in November.

Caris LeVert (back) is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow's game in Toronto. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 26, 2021

Pascal Siakam (shoulder) went live at practice today, no restrictions, as did Yuta Watanabe. Both will practice with Raptors 905 on Wednesday. Watanabe is considered 'close', but it would seem Siakam *might* be ahead of schedule, based on previous target of mid-to-late Nov. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 26, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors betting lines

Over/Under: 215.5

Point spread: pick’em (-115, -105)

Best moneyline: Pacers -113

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors preview

Additionally, in the Pacers’ 119-109 home loss against the Bucks on Monday, guard Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana in scoring, finishing his performance with 25 points in 37 minutes played. Forward Domantas Sabonis ended his night with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 minutes of action. The Pacers held the Bucks to 18 points in the fourth quarter, but they also allowed 34 points in the opening quarter.

While the team out-rebounded Milwaukee 47 to 42, they were outscored by 24 points in the paint. Not to mention, they shot 40-for-90 (44.4%) from the field and 14-for-36 (38.9%) from three-point range. They kept up with the Bucks offensively, but due to their poor defense, Indiana failed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in the Raptors’ 111-108 home loss versus the Bulls, forward OG Anunoby scored a team-high 22 points in 38 minutes spent on the court. Guard Gary Trent Jr. contributed 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18 minutes played as well. What makes this three-point loss hurt more is the fact that Toronto held Chicago to 19 points in the fourth quarter.

After reviewing the box-score game statistics, the Raptors did not have the edge on the Bulls. They shot 40-for-83 (48.2%) from the floor and 12-for-30 (40%) from behind the arc. Plus, they ended this performance with a total of 48 rebounds. They retrieved 20 more rebounds than Chicago. Yet, the team still struggled to score more points.

Next, the Pacers’ projected starting lineup is PG Malcolm Brogdon, SG Chris Duarte, SF Justin Holiday, PF Domantas Sabonis and C Myles Turner. On the flip side, the Raptors’ projected starting lineup is Fred VanVleet, SG Garry Trent Jr., SF Scottie Barnes, PF OG Anunoby and C Precious Achiuwa.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference match is set at 215.5. According to the spread consensus, about 53% of gamblers are anticipating the Raptors to cover the spread. Pertaining to the total consensus, 54% of bettors are expecting the total to go under 215.5. Both teams are winless as selected favorites so far this season. Toronto is 1-2 as an underdog this season, too.

For betting trends, the Pacers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The total has gone over in seven of the team’s past nine contests. They are 4-9 straight up in their previous 13 games against Toronto. In addition to these betting statistics, the Raptors are 1-11 SU in their last 12 road games played at Scotiabank Arena. The total has also gone over in six of the team’s past seven contests versus Atlantic Division opponents.

As for the Raptors, they are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games. And, the total has gone under in six of the team’s last nine games. Also, the Raptors are 0-6 ATS in their past six contests played at Scotiabank Arena, and the total has gone under in five of the team’s previous seven games played in the month of October. With all things considered, the total going over is an odds-on possibility.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors betting pick

Pick the Pacers to win on the road, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. BetOnline oddsmakers could not determine a clear favorite in this matchup. When this occurs, go with your gut instincts. Head coach Jimbo Fisher won on his 56th birthday this year. Why not Rick Carlisle? Of course, Carlisle is now 62.