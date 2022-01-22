Pacers vs Suns Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Saturday night’s interconference mismatch, the Indiana Pacers (17-29, 23-22-1 ATS) are facing off versus the Phoenix Suns (35-9, 25-19 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Without Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, can the Pacers spoil the Suns’ five-game winning streak? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Pacers vs Suns Game Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona

Pacers vs Suns NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Pacers +12.5 (-110) | Suns -12.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pacers +590| Suns -810

Over/Under: 220 (-110)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PF Domantas Sabonis (out indefinitely) | SG Caris LeVert (questionable) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (questionable)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | SF Abdel Nader (out) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | C Deandre Ayton (out)

Pacers vs Suns News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, in the Pacers’ 121-117 upset road win in overtime over the Warriors on Thursday, guard Chris Duarte scored a team-high 27 points in 39 minutes played. Forward Justin Holiday closed out his performance with 16 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes spent on the court. Though, while this was one of their best wins of the regular season, it was only their third victory in the team’s past 10 games. Indiana is 5-17 away, 12-12 at home and 10-12 ATS on the road this season.

On top of the Pacers’ surprising road win, the Suns are on a five-game winning streak. In their 109-101 away win versus the Mavericks on Thursday, guard Devin Booker led his team in scoring, putting up 28 points in 38 minutes of action. Guard Chris Paul added one more double-double to his career total as well. He finished with 20 points, 5.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes played. Counting this win, the team is now 18-4 away, 17-5 at home and 11-11 ATS at home.

Regarding other matchups, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Suns are 2-1 against the Pacers. On Jan. 14, 2022, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Phoenix won 112-94 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In other news, Suns center Bismack Biyombo was asked about why he chose to play for the organization. He said, “The number one thing for me was that playing this year, I wanted to play for something. I wanted a season full of purpose. It was just a matter of being patient and waiting for the right situation.” Biyombo, the 29-year-old veteran center, is averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and nearly 1.0 assist per game this season.

Bismack Biyombo with @BurnsAndGambo on why he picked the Suns over others: "The number one thing for me was that playing this year, I wanted to play for something. I wanted a season full of purpose … It was just a matter of being patient and waiting for the right situation." — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 21, 2022

Pacers vs Suns NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Indiana is 3-10 SU in the team’s previous 13 games played.

The Pacers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 contests versus the Suns.

Also, the total has gone under in six of their past seven matchups at Footprint Center.

As for the Suns, they are 4-1 ATS in their previous five contests.

The total has gone under in four of the team’s last five games played.

Phoenix is 17-3 SU at home in its past 20 contests.

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Malcolm Brogdon | SG Caris LeVert | SF Chris Duarte | PF Justin Holiday | C Gogo Bitadze

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Jae Crowder | C JaVale McGee

Pacers vs Suns Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, concerning other team statistics, Indiana is 10-13 as a favorite, 7-16 as an underdog and 10-12 ATS away, while Phoenix is 34-7 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 11-11 ATS at home. The Pacers will be without Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, in addition to T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell. It’s not looking good for Indiana. Phoenix has enough talent to overcome a couple of injuries. Leading into this interconference contest, the Suns are heavy 12.5-point favorites.

Keep in mind, the Suns have won eight of their previous 10 games. Their last loss was against the Heat on Jan. 8, 2022, when Miami defeated them 123-100. Overall, the Suns are the better choice to win at home, but the Pacers will cover the spread. Plus, the total will go over 220. If you are not familiar with NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

