Pacers vs Warriors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The second matchup on tonight’s TNT NBA doubleheader marks the second and final meeting this season between the Indiana Pacers (16-29) and Golden State Warriors (32-12). Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Pacers vs Warriors game.

Pacers vs Warriors Game Info and NBA Picks

Indiana Pacers (16-29, 4-17 Away) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-12, 19-3 Home)

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center — San Francisco, CA

Coverage: TNT

Pacers vs Warriors NBA Betting Odds and NBA Picks

Moneyline: IND: (+550) | GSW: (-750)

Point Spread: IND: +7 (-115) | GSW: -7 (-105)

Total: 217.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PF/C Domantas Sabonis (questionable) | C Myles Turner (out) | PF T.J. Warren (out)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF/C Draymond Green (out) | SF/PF Otto Porter Jr. (out) | C James Wiseman (out)

Pacers vs Warriors News and Preview | NBA Picks

The Pacers will be playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight as their west coast road trip continues. However, Indiana also comes in with some positive momentum after rallying in the fourth quarter to upset the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The win marked only the fourth away from home for the Pacers this season. Caris LeVert exploded in the fourth quarter to fuel the comeback and finished with 30 points overall.

Unfortunately, the surprising NBA picks result did not come free of charge for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis reportedly played through a sprained ankle during the final five minutes of the game. While he posted a huge triple-double line to help the Pacers earn the NBA betting upset, coach rick Carlisle seemed to indicate that the injury will cost Sabonis some time going forward.

Rick Carlisle is passing out praise in his postgame comments, but does say that Domantas Sabonis has an ankle injury “that is probably going to be significant” Sabonis told me he needed to get ice for it during the walk-off interview. Courageous performance by @Dsabonis11. — Jeremiah Johnson (@PacersJJ) January 20, 2022

On the other side of this matchup is a Warriors team that trails only the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Association. Golden State is still 20 games over .500 despite having dropped five of their last eight contests. Tonight will be the Warriors’ second straight home game against an Eastern Conference opponent after they crushed the lowly Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Klay Thompson continued his comeback by leading all scorers in that game with 21 points. He achieved that total despite playing only 22 minutes.

While Thompson and Stephen Curry are both good to go in tonight’s NBA betting matchup, the Warriors will once again be without star big man, Draymond Green. This is expected to be the case for at least two more weeks as he deals with a calf/back injury. Otto Porter Jr. is also going to sit out tonight’s game for scheduled rest purposes.

Pacers vs Warriors Betting Trends

Pacers are 2-10 straight up in their last 12 games.

Warriors are 18-2 straight up in their last 20 home games.

Pacers are 12-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 16 games against Western Conference opponents.

Warriors are only 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five Pacers vs Warriors head-to-head matchups.

Road teams are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 ATS in the last six Pacers vs Warriors head-to-head matchups.

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Malcolm Brogdon | SG Caris LeVert | SF Justin Holiday | SF Torrey Craig | PF/C Domantas Sabonis*

* – Oshae Brissett or Goga Bitadze would be the most likely replacement starters if Sabonis is ruled out.

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Jonathan Kuminga | C Kevon Looney

Pacers vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Picks

Considering that the Pacers will be at a rest disadvantage and are playing on the road for the second straight night, it’s difficult to envision them pulling off another shocker. The injury status of Sabonis will be critical for bettors to track leading up to tonight’s game. With Myles Turner already on the shelf, Indiana’s depth in the frontcourt is going to be challenged should Sabonis not be able to play. The chances of the Warriors turning tonight’s game into a complete blowout seem much more likely than those of the Pacers springing the NBA betting upset.

As far as the total is concerned, recent trends in the head-to-head series between the teams certainly point to the under. The Warriors continue to be dominant at the defensive end regardless of the opponent. They enter tonight’s contest ranked first in defensive efficiency, allowing only 99.9 points per 100 possessions on the season. If the Pacers are without Sabonis, scoring will become an even greater challenge. In addition, nine of the last 13 games in which the Warriors were an NBA picks betting favorite have gone under the total.

Pick: UNDER 217.5

