Paolo Banchero increases NBA Rookie of the Year Odds by 25%

Paolo Banchero was selected first overall by the Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, and now his Rookie of the Year odds have increased by 25% for the 2022-23 NBA season. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Banchero has +300 odds of winning Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Jabari Smith Jr. has the next-best odds (+350), followed by Chet Holmgren (+575) and Jaden Ivey (+650). Read below to see the top 10 candidates to win Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Top 10 Player Odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023

Weeks prior to the 2022 NBA Draft, mock draft projections had Paolo Banchero going to the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall. However, his status changed the day before the draft. Sportsbooks altered their first-round odds. Magic scouts were impressed by his 3-point shooting and ball handling. For that logical reason, Banchero is now the favorite to win Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 NBA season.

NBA Player Odds Play Paolo Banchero +300 Jabari Smith Jr. +350 Chet Holmgren +575 Jaden Ivey +650 Keegan Murray +900 Bennedict Mathurin +1200 Ochai Agbaji +1600 Johnny Davis +1800 Dyson Daniels +2000 Jalen Williams +2500 Shaedon Sharpe +2800

Paolo Banchero (+300) at BetOnline | Duke

Moreover, Paolo Banchero is 6’10” and weighs 250 lbs. Entering the NBA, he is the right size at his position. Banchero has the skills required to develop into a player like Anthony Davis. In 2021, Banchero ranked second on the RSCI top 100 list.

In his freshman year at Duke, the 19-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in a total of 39 games played.

Not to mention, Banchero led the ACC in total points (671). He also ranked second in total rebounds (304). The forward was selected consensus second-team All-American, named first-team All-ACC and won ACC Rookie of the Year.

He has the best odds of winning Rookie of the Year with the Magic in 2023.

Jabari Smith Jr. (+350) at BetOnline

Next, Jabari Smith Jr. is 6’10” and weighs 220 lbs. On the RSCI top 100 list of 2021, he ranked fourth overall. In his freshman season at Auburn, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game in 34 games played.

The forward ranked third in the SEC for defensive rebounds (220). With a rating of 25.1, he also finished fifth for Player Efficiently Rating (PER).

Furthermore, in Auburn’s 94-80 win over Vanderbilt on Feb. 16, Smith posted a career-high 31 points. In 2022, he received multiple selections: consensus second-team All-American, SEC All-Freshman Team, first-team All-SEC and NABC Freshman of the Year. Plus, he won the Wayman Tisdale Award.

Although Jabari Smith Jr. went from being the potential first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the third, at least he has a chance to prove himself with the Rockets. Jalen Green can help him develop his game.

Chet Holmgren (+575) at BetOnline | Paolo Banchero Odds

Chet Holmgren was the top center prospect for the 2022 NBA Draft. He is 7′ tall and weighs 195 lbs. Holmgren ranked first overall in the RSCI top 100 list of 2021. In his freshman season at Gonzaga, the center averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.

Additionally, he led the WCC in total rebounds (317), rebounds per game (9.9), total blocks (117), blocks per game (3.7), true shooting percentage (69%), player efficiency rating (31.3) and defensive rating (78.7).

He was also named to the WCC All-Freshman Team, first-team All-WCC and consensus second-team All-American. To top it off, Holmgren won WCC Defensive Player of the Year.

Even if he doesn’t win Rookie of the Year, he should help the Thunder improve their defense in the paint and raise their rebound numbers. Either Holmgren or Smith Jr. could challenge Banchero for the award next season.

