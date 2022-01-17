Pelicans vs Celtics NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Today’s Game

In Monday’s interconference encounter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-27) are facing off against the Boston Celtics (22-22) at TD Garden. Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics pick up their first win versus the Pelicans since Jan. 11, 2020?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics news

Leading into today’s interesting matchup, the Pelicans are 20-23 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Celtics are 20-23-1 against the spread. The tip-off time for this game is 12:30 p.m. ET. The available television channels include Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Boston. According to Land of Basketball’s historical database, these two competing teams have played one another 41 times during the regular season all-time. Overall, New Orleans is 21-20 versus Boston.

Additionally, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Pelicans are 3-0 against them. On Mar. 29, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, New Orleans won 115-109 at TD Garden. Changing the topic, Pelicans forward/center Herbert Jones has made at least one three-pointer in his previous four consecutive games played. In a total of 40 contests played this season, the 23-year-old rookie has averaged 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He was selected 35th overall by the organization in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Random stat: #Pelicans forward Herbert Jones has made at least one three-pointer in each of the last four games, the first time he's done that in #NBA as a rookie. In his first 21 games played this season, Jones made a TOTAL of five three-pointers — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 16, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 214

Point spread: Celtics -5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pelicans +185, Celtics -215

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics injury report

Pelicans: PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season)

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart (out) | C Robert Williams III (out)

Celtics say Rob Williams is out for personal reasons today vs. NOLA. Marcus Smart is still in health and safety protocols. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics preview

Furthermore, on Saturday, in the Pelicans’ 120-105 road loss versus the Nets, forward Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 22 points in 34 minutes played. Guard Josh Hart added another double-double to his career total. He closed out his performance with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. Anyways, New Orleans allowed 69 first-half points. Though, they did outscore the Nets 36 to 26 in the third quarter.

While the Pelicans did outscore the Nets 54 to 46 in the key, they played an underwhelming game defensively. They shot 40-for-87 (46%) from the field and 9-for-31 (29%) from behind the arc. However, Brooklyn made 54.8% of its shot attempts. After this loss, New Orleans is 6-16 away, 10-11 at home and 7-15 ATS on the road this season. They have won just four of their last 10 games as well.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 68.8% chance of winning.

As for the Celtics, in their surprising 114-112 home win over the Bulls on Saturday, forward Jayson Tatum earned one more double-double, accumulating 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 40 minutes played. Guard Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 36 minutes of action. In the opening quarter, Boston outscored Chicago 32 to 22.

Despite allowing a total of 12 three-pointers, the C’s displayed an excellent performance. They outrebounded the Bulls 50 to 32. Plus, they put up 58 points in the free throw lane. Following this victory, the team is now 14-8 at home, 8-14 away and 9-12-1 ATS at home this season. Unlike New Orleans, Boston has won six of its previous 10 games.

Projected starting lineup

Pelicans: PG Devonte’ Graham | SG Josh Hart | SF Brandon Ingram | PF Herb Jones | C Jonas Valanciunas

Celtics: PG Dennis Schroder | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Enes Freedom

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics prediction

Moreover, the total for today’s interconference contest is set at 214. Regarding the spread consensus, 83% of gamblers are counting on the Celtics to cover the spread at TD Garden. Upon further review of the total consensus, 76% of bettors are anticipating the total will go over 214. At this point of the regular season, New Orleans is 7-3 as a favorite, 9-24 as an underdog and 7-15 ATS away, while Boston is 17-10 as a favorite, 5-12 as an underdog and 9-12-1 ATS at home.

For useful betting trends, the Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in their previous five performances. They are also 1-4 straight up in their past five contests. Next, New Orleans is 2-5 SU in the team’s last seven matchups versus Boston, and the total has gone under in five of their previous seven games played this season. To add to these statistics, the team is 6-2 ATS in their last eight contests versus Eastern Conference opponents.

On the other side, the Celtics are 2-6 ATS in their past eight performances. Also, the total has gone over in six of their previous nine games this season. Next, Boston is 5-1 SU in the team’s last six contests played at TD Garden. Nonetheless, the total has gone under in four of their past five games against Western Conference opponents. All things considered, think about picking the Celtics to win and cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics betting pick

Pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 214. Boston is a 5.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

