Pistons elated over two first-round picks Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser: ‘We couldn’t be more excited’

The Pistons have been actively rebuilding their roster for some time now, as they’ve invested in some of the best youngest players in the NBA. After selecting their 2023 NBA Draft picks, General Manager Troy Weaver admitted to be delighted to add Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser to their already youth-packed squad.

The front office leader is convinced both players will add to the competitive nature surrounding the Detroit roster and will increase the identity he’s been trying to forge ever since he landed in Michigan.

Even though Ausar’s shooting isn’t as efficient as his twin brother’s, he’s a naturallly-gifted playmaker who can lead the squad by distributing the ball and handing out assists for his teammates. “He comes in physically ready. He’s 6-7, 220 – today. After he gets his feet wet, I think he’s going to be a pretty early defender in this league at a high level,” the GM said on draft night.

According to scouts, Thompson proved during his pre-draft workouts that he’s the ideal teammate and is constantly looking to improve his game.

“The mentality, the seriousness, the focus, determination and selflessness they bring are exact qualities that Coach (Monty Williams) exudes in his program and will do here,” Weaver shared. “We couldn’t be more excited about them as people.”

As for Sasser, the team’s manager compared him to a “rock” in his effort to describe him as a player who always delivers and his high performances are steady just as they are constant.

“He’s a stabilizing player and personality,” Weaver assured. “He’s a rock. And when you’re building what we’re trying to build, you need a rock. Steady. Brings it every game. Never have to worry where he’s going to be, what he’s going to do. He’s rock solid.”

Even though the Detroit scouts were first eyeing Jarace Walker, who ended up in Indiana, they couldn’t hold back when they found out they could recieve two first-round picks if they hurried to strike a deal with Boston for Sasser.

“We wanted to add this stabilizing player and personality to the restoration,” the GM recalled about the 22-year-old. “We pushed our chips in and we went and got him.”

Now both Detroit newcomers prepare to suit up for next week’s Summer League

The Pistons will already be able to see how well both draft picks combine with the rest of the roster during next week’s Summer League. Detroit has many players on a rotation role, as Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Kilian Hayes and Alec Burks already comprise the usual bench unit with occasional starts for Detroit.

However, coach Monty Williams has an eye for potential, as he knows his way around draft workouts ever since he himself became a first-round pick by the New York Knicks almost three decades ago.

“I just knew that was a workout I needed to be at,” the new Detroit trainer said. “What I liked about that particular workout was the young man brought energy to the gym. He had the coaches hyped up. The same with Marcus. It was an amazing thing.”

According to reports, both draft picks matched exactly what Weaver and Williams were hoping for. This means we are still yet to see if any of these new selections will hit the starting lineup or will be relegated to the bench this upcoming campaign.