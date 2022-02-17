Pistons vs Celtics Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s intraconference mismatch, the Detroit Pistons (12-45, 26-31 ATS) are playing the Boston Celtics (34-25, 29-29-1 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Jaylen Brown and the Celtics win their 10th consecutive game? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Pistons vs Celtics Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

Pistons vs Celtics NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Pistons +13 (-110) | Celtics -13 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pistons +580 | Celtics -800

Over/Under: 216 (-110) | Pistons -115 | Celtics -105

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Frank Jackson (out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (doubtful) | C Robert Williams III (questionable)

Pistons vs Celtics News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Monday, in the Pistons’ 103-94 road loss versus the Wizards, forward Saddiq Bey scored a team-high 24 points in 38 minutes of action. Forward Jerami Grant closed out his outing with 14 points earned in 32 minutes played as well. Detroit has won just one of its past 10 games. With this loss, the team’s losing streak was extended to eight games. Now, the Pistons are 4-25 away, 8-20 at home and 12-17 ATS on the road this season.

Next, in the Celtics’ 135-87 road win over the 76ers on Tuesday, guard Jaylen Brown led his team in scoring. He amassed 29 points in 29 minutes spent on the court. Forward Jayson Tatum ended his performance with another double-double, accumulating 28 points, 12 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 30 minutes played. Boston is on a nine-game winning streak. Counting this blowout victory, the team is 20-10 at home, 14-15 away and 13-16-1 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 89.5% probability of winning.

Referencing other head-to-head matchups, in the previous three matchups, the Celtics are 2-1 against the Pistons. On Feb. 4, 2022, the first time these teams played one another during this regular season, Boston won 102-93 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons last defeated them on Feb. 12, 2021, when they won 108-102 at TD Garden.

After the Celtics defeated the 76ers on Tuesday night, Jaylen Brown told reporters, “This is a game we all talked about; we wanted this one.” Brown’s outing did not disappoint. At this point of the regular season, the sixth-year player is averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Jaylen Brown: "This is a game we all talked about…We wanted this one." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 16, 2022

Pistons vs Celtics NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Detroit is 0-5 ATS in the team’s past five games played.

The Pistons are 0-8 SU in their previous eight contests.

Also, the total has gone under in four of the Pistons’ last six games.

On the other side, the Celtics are 9-0 SU in their past nine contests.

Boston is 5-0 SU in the team’s previous five home games.

Lastly, the total has gone under in four of the Celtics’ last six matchups versus the Pistons.

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cory Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | SF Jerami Grant | PF Saddiq Bey | C Isaiah Stewart

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Aaron Nesmith | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Grant Williams | C Al Horford

Pistons vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, so far during this 2021-22 NBA regular season, Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 10-44 as an underdog and 12-17 ATS away, while Boston is 29-12 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 13-16-1 ATS at home. The Celtics’ nine-game winning streak is a bit of a shock. They are finally playing as a playoff contender. In the 2017-18 season, the C’s won 16 consecutive games. To go back further, Boston had a 19-game winning streak that lasted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23 in 2008. They’re not quite there yet.

Heading into tonight’s rematch, the C’s are heavy 13-point favorites at home. Boston should have no problem beating Detroit. However, the Pistons are capable of defeating a playoff opponent on any given day. For example, they upsetted the Cavaliers last month. All things considered, pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 216. If you are new to sports betting, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

