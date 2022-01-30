Pittsburgh vs Boston College College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this matchup between Pittsburgh vs Boston College, Pittsburgh will attempt to sweep the Eagles in the season series, something that isn’t easy to do in college basketball. The Eagles have been surging as of late and Pittsburgh has just been decent at best. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Pittsburgh vs Boston College Prediction for the game today.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Game Info

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) vs Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC)

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 4 PM ET

Venue: Conte Forum – Boston, MA

Coverage: ACC Network

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: PITT (+145) | Boston College (-165)

Point Spread: PITT +3.5 (-110) | Boston College -3.5 (-110)

Total: 125.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pittsburgh vs Boston College College Basketball Betting Preview

The Pittsburgh Panthers come into this game Sunday off an 11-point victory at home against Syracuse, who has been down this year (just like the ACC). In the month of January, they are 3-4 with wins against Louisville, who just fired Chris Mack after 4 seasons, Boston College, and Syracuse, as I mentioned. The problem with the Panthers is their lack of depth and points being scored off the bench. They rely heavily on their starting five, especially on Jamarius Burton, maybe their best player. If their bench shows up, they can win this game, but don’t expect to win with no points scored off the bench, like they did against Syracuse. Let’s see what they got in store for the Eagles.

Boston College comes into this game on Sunday with a loss to North Carolina on Wednesday, riding a two-game losing streak, also. In the month of January, the Eagles are 2-6 so far, looking to finish the month off strong. They have gotten a strong contribution from both Makai Ashton-Langford and James Karnik to keep games tight and win some very important games in the ACC. Although I expect this game to be tight, I could see it going either way. Pittsburgh got the best of the Eagles the first time around, but this time it’s in Boston. Does that matter? Tune into ACC Network at 4 PM ET to find out.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College College Basketball Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games

The total has gone under in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Boston College

Boston College 2-8 straight up in its last 10 games.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

These teams have pretty much evenly matched each other throughout the years in the ACC. Both are desperate for a win to get into the middle of the pack in the ACC, with no real shot to make the tournament at an at-large bid. On paper, Boston College is the better team because they have depth, something the Panthers lack at. With a change of scenery, this time at Conte Forum, I believe the Eagles will get it done and win this game by a couple baskets. It wouldn’t shock me to see Pittsburgh win, but the home-court advantage is so crucial in conference play.

Our college basketball betting Pittsburgh vs Boston College prediction tonight will be Boston College -3.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Boston College a 73.3% chance to win.

Pick: Boston College -3.5

