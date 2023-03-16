We’ve covered a lot of college basketball expert’s prediction, sports broadcaster’s picks, and even plenty of NBA stars, but it always feels extra special to have former President Barack Obama’s March Madness brackets. And what’s best is, his actually pretty good at it. Ten years ago he predicted Indiana would win it all in 2013’s edition, and his bracket was recently signed by him and sold in auction for $20,000. Not bad, Mr. President!

We are only a day away from the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this tomorrow Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.

Next, we’ll take a look at what are the former President’s choices for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

We’ve gotta say, Mr. Obama’s bracket had a couple of surprises worth mentioning, starting with his predicted champions, the Blue Devils. Even though many other experts considered Duke to be able to reach the Final Four, nobody so far has placed them in the final match.

Check out the former President’s complete predictions out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start tomorrow afternoon (March 16).

Former President Barack Obama believes Baylor and UCLA will beat their region’s highest seeds

Mr. Obama’s safest bets were both the Houston Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils, who’ll end up fighting for the crown in the NCAA Tournament’s final contest. However, the other two picks for the Final Four were a bit audacious considering that on the way to the semifinals, both UCLA and Baylor had to defeat two teams holding strong title-contending cases. In the South, the Bears beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the region’s final, as the Bruins defeat the Kansas Jayhawks, the reigning March Madness champs.

Duke Blue Devils to win the National Championship (+3000)

Having won the ACC Tournament with a 59 to 49 victory over Virginia this past Saturday, the Blue Devils are entering the NCAA Tournament on a strong note. Nevertheless, it was reported today that the mentality in the Duke camp is that they begin this March Madness from scratch.

This means that they want to forget their 26-9 record this season as they face Oral Roberts this Thursday night at Amway Center, believing their mark is 0-0 and subsequently looking to go 1-0 over six consecutive contests.

“We realize now that it’s a one-game season,” said Duke star Kyle Filipowski, who was recently vote the ACC’s MVP. “If you don’t win the one game ahead of you, then you’re not going to play another one. Just recognizing that and realizing everything that we’ve done is in the past.”

Baylor Bears got rid of title-contenders to reach the Final Four (+600)

According to Barack Obama, the Bears are gonna tear up the Crimson Tide in the region’s finals. Alabama are not only the team with highest odds to win this trophy with Houston (+550), but they are also most college basketball expert’s favorite pick to take it all.

But not for the former President, who really believes Baylor is going all the way to the Final Four. The Bears ended regular season with a 22-10 mark, including an 11-7 record in their recent Big 12 participation. Seeded No.3 in the South, Baylor will take on No. 14 UC Santa Barbara this Friday in Denver, Colorado.

The reigning champs beat by UCLA on their way to the Final Four (+300)

The reigning champs are definite title-contenders this season. Even though it has been 17 years since last time a college won the title consecutively, the champion’s spirit can never be underestimated.

But not for the former President, according to him UCLA will defeat them on route to the Final Four, becoming one of the first experts to actually give credit to the Bruins, who are the second seed in their region (but the first in odds to win the West). UCLA will rely on their star Jaime Jaquez Jr., one of college basketball’s most accomplished players, averaging 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.

