Purdue vs Minnesota College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Purdue Boilermakers are taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Purdue vs Minnesota prediction for the game today.

Purdue vs Minnesota Game Info

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-7, 2-7 Big Ten)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena — Minneapolis, MN

Coverage: BTN

Purdue vs Minnesota College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: PUR: (-615) | MINN: (+475)

Point Spread: PUR: -10.5 (-110) | MINN: +10.5 (-110)

Total: 140.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Purdue vs Minnesota College Basketball Betting Preview

Since losing to Indiana on the road, the Boilermakers have rattled off three wins in a row. Most recently, Purdue knocked off #16 Ohio State at home to stay just a game behind the top spot in the Big Ten. Jaden Ivey has been the hero for Purdue all season and he should continue to be a reliable option the rest of the year. Purdue has four players averaging over ten points per game and puts up over 84 points per game. While a road game in Minnesota is never easy, few can stand with the firepower of Purdue.

Minnesota has lost two straight but were impressive in both losses. Against #16 Ohio State they lost by just 11 points and fought to the very end on the road against #11 Wisconsin. Jamison Battle and Payton Willis continue to be the offensive spark for the Golden Gophers but have not been playing up to their potential as of late. In their last two games when they were most needed, the pair combined for just 29 points per game on average. While they always have the ability to explode, they haven’t shown it yet. It’s doubtful, that they’ll suddenly find their stroke against Purdue.

Purdue vs Minnesota College Basketball Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Purdue’s last 9 games.

Purdue is 1-4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games against Minnesota.

Minnesota is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The OVER is 5-1 in Minnesota’s last 6 games.

Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

The Golden Gophers do have a big advantage of playing Purdue at home. Battle and Willis have the ability to match the offense of nearly any team in the country when they are at their best. Unfortunately for Minnesota however, they haven’t both shown up together recently when needed. In addition, they are playing a juggernaut offense against Jaden Ivey and Purdue.

Purdue’s defense has been suspect this year compared to past years, giving up over 67 points per game on average. With that in mind, it’s hard to see Minnesota able to match their offensive output. Even if Battle and Willis are playing well, Minnesota needs some of the other guys to be ready as well otherwise it won’t be close. As a result, it feels safe that Purdue covers.

Our college basketball betting Purdue vs Minnesota prediction tonight will be Purdue COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Purdue a 85% chance to win.

Pick: Purdue -10.5

