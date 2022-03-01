Purdue vs Wisconsin Prediction, Free NCAA Picks, Preview and Odds

In tonight’s Big Ten thriller, the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers are playing the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers; NCAA picks are viewable here. Purdue is averaging 81 points per game. Continue reading for Boilermakers vs Badgers preview content.

Can Jonathan Davis and the Badgers upset the Boilermakers to extend their winning streak to five games? The sophomore guard is averaging 20.5 points per game this season. Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Purdue vs Wisconsin Game Information

🏀 Teams: Purdue Boilermakers | Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue Boilermakers | Wisconsin Badgers 📊 Record: Boilermakers (24-3, 16-11 ATS) | Badgers (21-7, 14-12-2 ATS)

Boilermakers (24-3, 16-11 ATS) | Badgers (21-7, 14-12-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN & ESPN3

ESPN & ESPN3 🏟 Venue: Kohl Center; Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center; Madison, Wisconsin 🎲 NCAA Odds: Boilermakers -2.5 (-115) | Badgers +2.5 (-105)

Boilermakers vs Badgers NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Boilermakers vs Badgers Injuries

Purdue Boilermakers Injury Report

F Brian Waddell (out for the season) | F Trey Kaufman-Renn (out for the season)

Wisconsin Badgers Injury Report

G Lorne Bowman II (questionable) | F Chris Hodges (out for the season) | F Matthew Mors (out for the season)

Boilermakers vs Badgers News and Preview | NCAA Picks

For Tuesday night’s Big Ten rematch, the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers are focusing on bouncing back from their 68-65 road loss versus the Michigan State Spartans. In their three-point defeat, center Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points in 22 minutes played. Guard Jaden Ivey also accumulated 16 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 37 minutes spent on the court.

Purdue has won eight of its past 10 contests. Not to mention, the Boilermakers are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games played on a Tuesday. Counting their loss to the Spartans, the team is 5-4 away, 15-1 at home and 3-5-1 ATS on the road. NCAA picks are below.

Career-high 25 points for Zach Edey. Boilermakers down 3 at the final MTO, 59-56. Purdue is 1-of-9 from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/e2EKDjpgyg — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2022

Additionally, in the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers’ 66-61 road win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, guard Jonathan Davis led his team in scoring with 19 points. Plus, guard Brad Davison amassed 14 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36 minutes of action. The Badgers shot 9-for-20 (45%) from behind the arc.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Boilermakers have a 57.4% chance of winning.

Wisconsin has won eight of its last 10 games played. The Badgers have won four straight contests. They have not lost a game since Feb. 12, when Rutgers defeated them 73-65. Just two losses in the month of February is terrific. Wisconsin is now 11-3 at home, 9-2 away and 6-8 ATS at home this season.

Prior to placing a bet, individuals should check out other head-to-head matchups. In the past three meetings, the Badgers are 2-1 versus the Boilermakers. On Jan. 3, the first time these teams played one another during this regular season, Wisconsin won 74-69 on the road. Purdue vs Wisconsin picks are below.

Boilermakers vs Badgers NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Purdue is 0-4-1 ATS in its previous five contests.

The Boilermakers are 9-2 SU in their past 11 games played.

Next, the total has gone under in four of the Boilermakers’ last five contests.

On the other side, the Badgers are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games played.

Wisconsin is 6-1 SU in its last seven contests.

Also, the total has gone over in the Badgers’ past five matchups versus the Boilermakers.

Projected Purdue Boilermakers Starting Lineup

G Sasha Stefanovic | G Eric Hunter Jr. | G Jaden Ivey | F Mason Gillis | C Zach Edey

Projected Wisconsin Badgers Starting Lineup

G Chucky Hepburn | G Jonathan Davis | G Brad Davison | F Tyler Wahl | F Steven Crowl

Boilermakers vs Badgers Prediction | Free NCAA Picks

During the 2021-22 NCAA men’s basketball season, Purdue is 23-5 as a favorite, 1-0 as an underdog and 3-5-1 ATS away, while Wisconsin is 17-3 as a favorite, 6-2 as an underdog and 6-8 ATS at home. The Badgers are 9-2 in their last 11 games played at home. To add to the information above, Wisconsin is 5-1 ATS in the team’s past six contests when playing as an underdog.

Despite winning four consecutive games, the Badgers are 2.5-point underdogs on their home court. Purdue is 7-2-1 ATS in its previous 10 head-to-head matchups against Wisconsin. Nonetheless, the Badgers are difficult to beat at home.

So, the Badgers will win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 143.5. They only have three losses at Kohl Center this season. For March Madness, first-time NCAA basketball enthusiasts should review our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

