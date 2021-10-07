On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, the Toronto Raptors are facing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center; other NBA preseason picks are on the main page of Basketball Insiders. On Feb. 23, 2021, the 76ers won the previous head-to-head matchup 109-102. BetOnline odds are down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

TV channels: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TSN2, NBA TV and NBA League Pass

Radio broadcast: WPEN

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers news

Moreover, the 76ers are still dealing with offseason drama involving three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. The sooner general manager Elton Brand can trade Simmons, the better. Philadelphia has more than a few issues right now with their 2016 first overall pick.

That could become one of the biggest understatements of the 2021-22 NBA season. Will the drama carry into the rest of October and the following months? If so, it will be even more difficult for Philadelphia to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference standings again this season.

Injury Report

Leading into tonight’s preseason matchup, the Raptors are missing Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakim and Yuta Watanabe. Gary Trent Jr. is making his return. As for the 76ers, Grant Riller and Matisse Thybulle are both out for this game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting lines

Over/Under: 220.5

Point spread: 76ers -5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Raptors +185, 76ers -215

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

In the Raptors’ preseason debut, on Oct. 4, 2021, they defeated the 76ers 123-107 at home. Forward OG Anunoby led the team in scoring, ending his performance with 21 points in 25 minutes played. Justin Champagnie concluded his preseason opener with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22 minutes on the court. Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 13 points a piece.

Toronto scored 39 points in the second quarter alone. Not only were the 76ers out-rebounded 57 to 40, they struggled from three-point range. The Raptors shot 15-for-34 (44.1%) from behind the arc, whereas the Sixers shot 8-for-34 (23.5%) on three-point attempts.

Furthermore, for the 76ers, they are 0-1. Anyways, in Philadelphia’s 123-107 loss against the Raptors, center Andre Drummond accumulated a team-high 19 points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes played.

On Aug. 3, Drummond agreed to a one-year deal with the organization. Isaiah Joe scored 18 points in 26 minutes played as well. Guard Seth Curry had 14 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.0 assists in 17 minutes on the court.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Preseason games in sports are usually a scientific crapshoot. Most teams will rest their All-Star talent, and some players take exhibition games more seriously than others. Based on Toronto’s 16-point win over Philadelphia in the first meeting, they do have the edge. Though, they’re playing on the road. Philadelphia will likely have a bounce-back win. Other free NBA preseason picks today can be read here.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win at home; the total will go over 220.5. They are 5.5-point favorites with BetOnline.