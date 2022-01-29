Raptors vs Heat Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Eastern Conference leaders, The Miami Heat, host the Toronto Raptors in tonight’s matchup. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Raptors vs Heat game.

Raptors vs Heat Game Info

Toronto Raptors (23-23) vs. Miami Heat (32-17)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FTX Arena — Miami, FL

Raptors vs Heat NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: TOR: (+195) | MIA: (-235)

Moneyline: TOR: (+195) | MIA: (-235)

Point Spread: TOR: +6 (-110) | MIA: -6 (-112)

Total: 207.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

(PG) Fred VanVleet (game time decision), (SG) David Johnson (game time decision), (C) Khem Birch (out)

Miami Heat Injury Report

(PG) Kyle Lowry (out), (SG) Victor Oladipo (out), (SF) KZ Okpala (out), (PF) Markieff Morris (out), (PF) Chris Silva (out)

Raptors vs Heat News and Preview | NBA Picks

Miami come into this one on great form having won 9 of their last 11 games including a victory in their game last night against Los Angeles Clippers. In that one, Miami ran out 121-114 winners and were led by Small Forward Jimmy Butler and his 26 points. Centre Bam Adebayo had a double double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring this season averaging 20.5 points per game. He has recently been coming off the bench including against the Clippers where he played 33 minutes scored 11 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Toronto are having a vastly different run of form. The Raptors have only won 3 of their last 9 games games and come into this one as the 9th seed in the East, albeit they are tied with Boston one position above.

Toronto will be hoping that this seasons leading scorer Fred VanVleet will be back in action for the team tonight. He is currently listed as a game time decision but the Raptors coaching staff will know the importance of having him available if it is at all an option.

This is the second of a four game series between the Raptors and Heat. Miami won game one in Miami by 5 points, 104-99.

Raptors vs Heat Betting Trends

Toronto are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto’s last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Toronto’s last 6 games on the road.

Miami are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

Miami are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division division.

Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

(PG) Scottie Barnes, (SG) Gary Trent Jr, (PF) Pascal Siakam, (SF) OG Anunoby, (C) Precious Achiuwa

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

(PG) Gabe Vincent, (SG) Duncan Robinson, (PF) PJ Tucker, (SF) Jimmy Butler, (C) Bam Adebayo

Raptors vs Heat Prediction | NBA Picks

The raptors have had a couple of nights off coming into this one whereas the Heat played last night in a tough game against the Clippers. For that reason, I feel this will be closer than most expect but I do still have the Eastern Conference leaders taking the win.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Heat a 68.6% chance of victory which I would agree with. They are in hot form at the moment and coming up against a struggling Toronto team. Miami know that they need to keep winning in the hope of extending their lead at the top of the East. There is only 2.5 games that separate them in first and Philadelphia in the sixth seed.

Pick: UNDER 207.5

