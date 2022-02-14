Raptors vs Pelicans Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Monday night’s interconference rematch on Valentine’s Day, the Toronto Raptors (31-24, 32-22-1 ATS) are facing off versus the New Orleans Pelicans (22-34, 27-28-1 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans earn their first head-to-head win against the Raptors this season? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Raptors vs Pelicans Game Information

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana

Raptors vs Pelicans NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Raptors -4 (-113) | Pelicans +4 (-107)

Best moneyline: Raptors -175 | Pelicans +155

Over/Under: 223 (-110)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

No reported injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SG Tony Snell (probable) | SG CJ McCollum (probable) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (out indefinitely) | C Willy Hernangomez (out indefinitely) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season)

Raptors vs Pelicans News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Saturday, in the Raptors’ 110-109 home loss versus the Nuggets, center Pascal Siakim earned another double-double. He amassed 35 points, 10 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 42 minutes played. Guard Fred VanVleet finished his performance with 25 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 38 minutes spent on the court. Toronto has won eight of its past 10 games. The loss to Denver snapped their eight-game win streak. Now, they are 15-11 away, 16-13 at home and 16-9-1 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Pelicans, in their 124-114 home loss against the Spurs on Saturday, guard CJ McCollum closed out his outing with one more double-double. He accumulated 36 points, 11 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 36 minutes played. Forward Brandon Ingram piled on 22 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. New Orleans has won four of its last 10 contests. Including this defeat, the Pelicans are 12-15 at home, 10-19 away and 14-12-1 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 55.6% probability of winning.

In the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Pelicans are 2-1 versus the Raptors. On Jan. 9, 2022, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Toronto won 105-101 at Scotiabank Arena. The Pelicans last defeated them on Jan. 2, 2021, when they won 120-116 at Smoothie King Center.

On another topic, after New Orleans lost to Denver on Saturday, Pelicans’ guard CJ McCollum was interviewed by reporters. He said, “I’ve got to be better on the defensive end, when it switch and when not to switch. I’ve got to tighten that up.” The guard has to adjust to a new defensive system. So far this season, McCollum is averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

CJ McCollum: "I've got to be better on the defensive end… when to switch, when not to switch. I've got to tighten that up." Added that he's getting used to parts of different defensive system from what he did in nine years with Portland — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 13, 2022

Raptors vs Pelicans NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Toronto is 8-1 ATS in the team’s last nine games played.

The Raptors are 8-1 SU in their past nine contests.

And, the total has gone over in five of their previous seven games.

On the other side, the Pelicans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests played.

Also, the total has gone under in seven of the team’s past nine games.

Lastly, New Orleans is 3-16 ATS in its previous 19 matchups at home versus Toronto.

Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

PG Fred VanVleet | SG Gary Trent Jr. | SF Scottie Barnes | PF OG Anunoby | C Pascal Siakim

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG Devonte’ Graham | SG CJ McCollum | SF Brandon Ingram | PF Herb Jones | C Jonas Valanciunas

Raptors vs Pelicans Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, at this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Toronto is 20-8 as a favorite, 11-16 as an underdog and 16-9-1 ATS away, while New Orleans is 11-4 as a favorite, 11-30 as an underdog and 14-12-1 ATS at home. The Raptors have no injuries reported, and the team has played excellent over their last 10 games. Nevertheless, the same cannot be said about the Pelicans. They have lost back-to-back contests. New Orleans has also failed a number of times to cover the spread at home versus Toronto.

Entering tonight’s interconference rematch, the Raptors are four-point favorites on the road. Oddsmakers have them favored because they are healthy and consistent. Not to mention, the team won the previous meeting in January. All things taken into account, pick the Raptors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223. To learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

