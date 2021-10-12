On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, the Toronto Raptors (2-2) are playing the Washington Wizards (0-2) at Capital One Arena. Tonight is the fifth preseason matchup for the Raptors, whereas this will be the Wizards’ third exhibition game. BetOnline odds are shown down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.

TV channels: NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington

Radio broadcast: WTEM

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards news

Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup, the Raptors are 2-1 versus the Wizards in the last three head-to-head meetings. On May 6, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, Washington won 131-129 in overtime on the road. For the Wizards, the top story for the organization right now pertains to Bradley Beal refusing the COVID-19 shots.

His decision does not currently affect his salary or impact his ability to play, but this could change in the future. While the San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York mayors have already passed vaccine mandates, Beal will be allowed to play in these cities. The Raptors-Wizards regular season tip off begins Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Isaiah Todd, Bradley Beal and Coach Unseld spoke with the media following open practice today. #DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 12, 2021

Injury Report

The Raptors’ injury report is extensive. Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Goran Dragic, Pascal Siakim and Chris Boucher are out tonight. However, VanVleet, Anunoby and Dragic are resting. They are not injured. While Siakim is still recovering from his left shoulder injury, Boucher is taking time off because of a dislocated finger.

Likewise, the Wizards will be missing Winston Cassius, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachamura for Tuesday’s game. Bryant is recovering from an ACL tear and Cassius is out due to his left hamstring. Hachamura is out for personal reasons.

Can’t wait to be back out there with the fam 💙⏳💯 #humblehustle🙏🏾👏🏾 #doingitforyou🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nKVOCdZuIz — pascal siakam (@pskills43) October 12, 2021

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards betting lines

Over/Under: 225.5

Point spread: Wizards -4.5 (-113)

Best moneyline: Raptors +170, Wizards -95

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards preview

Furthermore, on Monday, in the Raptors’ 107-92 win over the Rockets, OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa each scored a team-high of 17 points. Malachi Flynn ended his performance with 15 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 17 minutes played.

Also, Toronto scored 31 points to open up the second half. In the team’s 15-point win, they shot 41-for-90 (45.6%) from the field and 15-for-42 (35.7%) from three-point range. Personal fouls are the one metric that affected them the most. They finished with a total of 29 fouls called against them.

Meanwhile, in the Wizards’ 117-99 home loss against the Knicks on Saturday, Montrezl Harrell led his team in points and rebounds, accumulating 18 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes played. Bradley Beal also finished his game with 14 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 25 minutes spent on the court.

Defensively, Washington did not show up. They allowed 35 points in the first quarter and 36 points to open the second half. Though, shooting-wise, they were not much better. The Wizards shot 34-for-89 (38.2%) from the floor and 5-for-31 (16.1%) from behind the arc. This is why the team remains winless.

For the Raptors’ projected starting lineup, they have PG Malachi Flynn, SG Gary Trent Jr., SF Scottie Barnes, PF Precious Achiuwa and C Khem Birch. As for the Wizards, their projected lineup consists of PG Spencer Dinwiddie, SG Bradley Beal, SF Corey Kispert, PF Kyle Kuzma and C Daniel Gafford.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Additionally, while the Raptors scored 107 points against the Rockets, the Wizards finished with 99 points versus the Knicks. This is a combined total of 206 points. The total for tonight’s preseason contest is set at 225.5. Did Washington just have an off game? They managed to score 119 points against the Rockets in their 125-119 loss last Tuesday. But, taking the under for tonight’s game is the more appealing option. The Wizards are inconsistent; they go from hot to cold from game to game.

For noteworthy betting trends, Toronto is 1-4 against the spread in their past five games. Plus, the team is 0-7 straight up in their last seven games as well. And, the total has gone over in eight of the team’s previous nine games played versus Washington. Also, the Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in October.

Equally important, the total has gone over in five of the Wizards’ last six games. They are also 1-4 SU in their past five games played. And, Washington is 1-10 SU in the team’s previous 11 games played versus Toronto. Not to mention, they are 4-1 ATS in October. Keep in mind, these betting trends do not include exhibition contests.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Wizards to win; the total will go under 225.5. Washington is a 4.5-point favorite with BetOnline.