Rebels vs Tigers NCAA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

For tonight’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) matchup, the unranked Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 12-15 ATS) are aiming to upset the No. 3 Auburn Tigers (24-3, 18-8-1 ATS); NCAA picks are featured here. Keep reading for Rebels vs Tigers preview content.

Will Jabari Smith and the Tigers win their second straight head-to-head contest against the Rebels this season? Mississippi will have to bring its A-game. Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Rebels vs Tigers Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Auburn Arena; Auburn, Alabama

Rebels vs Tigers NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Rebels +16 (-108) | Tigers -16 (-112)

Best moneyline: Rebels +890 | Tigers -1600

Over/Under: 141 | Rebels -115 | Tigers -105

Ole Miss Rebels Injury Report

G Jarkel Joiner (probable) | F Robert Allen (out for the season) | G Matthew Murrell (probable) | G Daeshun Ruffin (out for the season)

Auburn Tigers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Rebels vs Tigers News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Anyways, on Saturday, in the Ole Miss Rebels’ 85-68 road win over the Georgia Bulldogs, guard Tye Fagan finished his outing with 20 points scored in 38 minutes of action. Forward Jaemyn Brakefield also contributed 19 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31 minutes played. With only seven turnovers, the Rebels ended their performance shooting 9-for-21 (42.9%) from behind the arc.

And, Ole Miss has won just four of its past 10 games. However, the team’s four-game skid came to an end after defeating the Bulldogs. Their only other victory in the month of February was on Feb. 1, when they won 76-72 over LSU. The Rebels are now 2-5 away, 10-6 at home and 4-3 ATS on the road this season.

Furthermore, in the No. 3 Auburn Tigers’ 63-62 upset road loss against the Florida Gators on Saturday, forward Jabari Smith scored a team-high 28 points in 33 minutes spent on the court. Guard K.D. Johnson amassed 12 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist. Despite outrebounding the Gators 38 to 27, the Tigers finished with an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Tigers have a 93.7% probability of winning.

Additionally, Auburn has won eight of its previous 10 contests. Considering two of the Tigers’ three losses have come within the last 10 games, they are looking vulnerable at this moment. On Feb. 5, the Razorbacks beat them 80-76. All three losses were on the road. Auburn is now 14-0 at home, 7-2 away and 12-1-1 ATS at home.

Regarding past head-to-head matchups, in the last three meetings, the Rebels are 2-1 versus the Tigers. On Jan. 15, 2022, Auburn defeated them 80-71 on the road. On the flip side, Ole Miss won the second matchup 86-84 on the road — played on Feb. 6.

Rebels vs Tigers NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Ole Miss is 1-4 SU in the team’s last five contests.

The Rebels are 10-4 ATS in their previous 14 matchups versus the Tigers.

Plus, the total has gone over in five of the Rebels’ past six games played.

Auburn is 11-4-1 ATS in its last 16 contests.

And, the total has gone under in six of the Tigers’ previous nine matchups against the Rebels.

Lastly, the Tigers are 2-6 SU in their past eight head-to-head contests versus the Rebels when playing at home.

Projected Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup

G Austin Crowley | G Luis Rodriquez | F Tye Fagan | F Jaemyn Brakefield | C Nysier Brooks

Projected Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup

G Zep Jasper | G Allen Flanigan | G K.D. Johnson | F Walker Kessler | F Jabari Smith

Rebels vs Tigers Prediction | NCAA Picks

Moreover, comparing these teams’ betting records, Ole Miss is 8-6 as a favorite, 5-7 as an underdog and 4-3 ATS away, while Auburn is 23-2 as a favorite, 1-1 as an underdog and 12-1-1 ATS at home. Not only do the Tigers have the healthier roster, they are more talented. It would take a miracle or some shady business for Auburn to lose this rematch.

Leading into tonight’s SEC contest, the Tigers are heavy 16-point favorites at home. Not to mention, the Rebels’ 2-5 away record this season is not very reassuring. It’s exactly why sportsbooks are not budging on their calculations and predictions.

All things considered, contemplate picking the Tigers to win, the Rebels will cover the spread and the total will go over 141. If you are new to sports betting, take a few minutes to review our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

