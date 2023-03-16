Home » news » Rece Davis March Madness 2023 Bracket Predictions And Expert Picks

Alabama

Rece Davis' March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Rece Davis has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Rece Davis’ March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

Rece Davis works for ESPN and ABC and is most known for his work with the College Game Day football and basketball road shows. He also works as an anchor for SportsCenter and like many other fans and analysts this time of year, his March Madness picks are in.

The 57-year-old has UConn to make the Final Four, Texas to make the Final Four, and Alabama to win the National Championship. They have the second-lowest odds of any team in the tournament at +750 and only the Houston Cougars have lower odds at +500.

Rece Davis’ March Madness 2023 Bracket

Rece Davis’ March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

With the Houston Cougars sporting some injuries coming into the tournament, it seems as if the Alabama Crimson Tide is the media’s favorite to win it all. That was true for ESPN anchor Rece Davis who picked Bama to win the National Championship this season.

Davis has also picked Texas and UConn to make the Final Four. He even mentioned that he thinks Charleston and Furman can have some big first-round upsets.

UConn to make the Final Four (+500)

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have had first-round exits in the last two seasons and they will look to change that with a talented 2023 squad. They come into the Big Dance as a #4 seed in the West Region and will be facing the MAAC champion Iona Eagles in the first round.

That game will be played tomorrow at 4:30 pm EST and will air nationally on TBS. The Huskies come in as 9.5-point favorites over Rick Pitino and Iona. UConn has won 9 of their last 11 games coming into the tournament.

Bet on UcConn (+500) at BetOnline

Alabama to win the National Championship (+750)

Head coach Nate Oates and the Alabama Crimson Tide have had an impressive season and have earned a #1 seed in March Madness for the first time in program history. The Elite 8 is the farthest that Bama has ever made it in the tournament and they will look to reach their first Final Four or better with the squad they gave this season.

They are led by Freshman Brandon Miller who will likely be a top 3 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. He’s the prototype wing player that all NBA teams love to have and he’s been incredible this year for Alabama. The Crimson Tide will play #16 Texas A&M CC today at 2:45 pm EST on CBS.

Bet on Alabama (+750) at BetOnline

Texas to make the Final Four (+Odds)

This is the first time since 208 that the Texas Longhorns are a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament. They made it to the Elite 8 that season where they would lose, but the 2023 squad has bigger goals than that. Texas has the eighth lowest odds to win the national championship at +1500.

Their first-round matchup is today at 7:25 pm EST vs #15 Colgate. The Longhorns finished the season as the 7th-ranked team in the nation and had a 26-8 record.

Bet on Texas (+350) at BetOnline

