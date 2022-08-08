Reebock releases Allen Iverson Question “Blue Toe” Shoes on August 19

Reebock is bringing back the Allen Iverson Question “Blue Toe” shoes on August 19. Reebock sold the Question “Blue Toe” sneakers during Iverson’s NBA rookie 1996-97 season.

In 1997, the guard won Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Reebock G.M. Todd Krinsky told Boardroom, “Looking back at the Question, that shoe went from very minimal distribution to millions of people asking for it globally.”

“I remember when it first launched, I was on my way to a Philly locker room — some of the Foot Locker team believed in it, some didn’t — and it sold out before we even got to the mall.”

Reebock released the Question sneakers from the late ’90s to early 00’s. Even with extensive marketing, Iverson was still surprised the sneakers became as popular as they did. One commercial helped make the 11-time All-Star’s dream a reality.

“When he first saw Question and saw kids wearing it, that sort of shook him,” explained Krinsky. “We even did a whole commercial around that moment. But he liked the Question design and having his own signature shoe that worked for him on-court.”

Of course, Iverson was selected first overall by the 76ers in the 1996 NBA Draft. He became the league’s scoring champion four times over the course of his 14-year career. Plus, the guard won two MVP awards and led the NBA in steals three times.

The 76ers legend comments on his shoe line

When asked about his shoe line, Iverson replied, “It was a dream come true. It was close to the same feeling of when you get drafted. Only a certain amount of people have their own signature shoe; that really means you’re special.”

The shoes will be priced at $160 in retail stores across America. In addition to Reebock, pairs will be available at Champ Sports, Hibbett, Foot Locker and other shoe stores. The retro run will be offered by Reebock online as well. Online shopping might be the way to go.

Philadelphia fans are heading over to eBay right now. One pair of pre-owned Iverson Question “Blue Toe” sneakers are selling for $100 on the site.

However, sold by antspowerwholesale, brand new Question “Blue Toe” sneakers are selling on eBay for $150. Using code 20220805SAVE10A, customers will also receive a 10% off discount.

Though, the seller has sold 34 pairs so far. Only two pairs remain left in stock. They are selling like hotcakes.

In other news, the Reebock Question Mid “Double Cross” sneakers release on October 23, 2022.

