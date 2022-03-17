Richmond vs Iowa March Madness Odds, Prediction and Expert Picks

For Thursday night’s first-round meeting of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), the No. 12 Richmond Spiders are doubling their efforts to defeat the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes at KeyBank Center; free March Madness picks are available here. Richmond shot 33.77% from downtown during the regular season. Continue reading for Spiders vs Hawkeyes preview content.

Will Keegan Murray and the Hawkeyes earn their fifth straight win? The sophomore forward is averaging 23.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Over their past nine matchups, the Hawkeyes have a winning record versus Atlantic 10 Conference opponents. In addition to the starting lineups, our top March Madness picks and betting trends are featured below.

Richmond vs Iowa Game Information

🏀 Teams: Richmond Spiders | Iowa Hawkeyes

Richmond Spiders | Iowa Hawkeyes 📊 Record: Spiders (23-12, 16-18-1 ATS) | Hawkeyes (26-9, 22-13 ATS)

Spiders (23-12, 16-18-1 ATS) | Hawkeyes (26-9, 22-13 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 🕛 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: truTV

truTV 🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center; Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center; Buffalo, New York 🎲 NCAA Odds: Spiders +9.5 (-110) | Hawkeyes -9.5 (-110)

Richmond vs Iowa | March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

All Richmond vs Iowa betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Spiders vs Hawkeyes Injuries | March Madness Picks

Richmond Spiders Injury Report

G Malcolm Dread (out for the season) | G Jason Nelson (out for the season) | F Aiden Noyes (out for the season)

Iowa Hawkeyes Injury Report

No reported injuries

Spiders vs Hawkeyes Preview and News | March Madness Picks

Entering tonight’s first-round contest, the No. 12 Richmond Spiders are planning to upset the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes. Richmond is on a four-game winning streak. They have not lost since Mar. 4, when St. Bonaventure defeated them 72-65. Last Saturday, during the Atlantic 10 Tournament, in the Spiders’ 64-62 upset win over the No. 1 Davidson Wildcats, guard Jacob Gilyard scored a team-high 26 points in 40 minutes played.

Forward Tyler Burton finished his performance with a double-double, too. He amassed 16 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. When playing away, the Spiders are 2-4 ATS in their past six contests played on a Thursday. Richmond is 7-5 away, 11-4 at home, 5-3 at a neutral site and 4-4 ATS at a neutral site. Free March Madness picks are below.

Moreover, in the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday, in the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes’ 75-66 upset win against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers, forward Keegan Murray ended his outing with a double-double. He accumulated 19 points, 11 rebounds and 3.0 assists. While the Boilermakers outrebounded them 48-30, they also had 17 turnovers.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawkeyes have a 83.1% probability of winning.

Furthermore, Iowa is 9-1 in its previous 10 games played. They are on a four-game win streak. Their last loss was on Mar. 6, when Illinois defeated them 74-72. The Hawkeyes are 15-3 at home, 6-6 away, 5-0 at a neutral site and 4-1 ATS at a neutral site. So, they can win anywhere.

Plus, Iowa is 5-1 ATS in the team’s last six games played in March. And, they are 2-5 ATS in their past seven contests played at home on a Thursday. Richmond vs Iowa preview, prediction and free March Madness picks are below.

March Madness Betting Trends – Spiders vs Hawkeyes

Richmond is 4-1 SU in its previous five contests.

The Spiders are 6-2 SU in their last eight games played.

Also, the total has gone under in five of the Spiders’ past seven contests.

Meanwhile, Iowa is 6-1 ATS in the team’s last seven games.

The Hawkeyes are 6-3 SU in their past nine matchups versus Atlantic 10 Conference opponents.

Lastly, the Hawkeyes are 12-2 SU in their previous 14 games played.

Projected Richmond Spiders Starting Lineup

G Andre Gustavson | G Jacob Gilyard | F Tyler Burton | F Grant Golden | F Nathan Cayo

Projected Iowa Hawkeyes Starting Lineup

G Tony Perkins | G Jordan Bohannon | G Filip Rebraca | F Patrick McCaffery | F Keegan Murray

Spiders vs Hawkeyes Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

After studying other team records, Richmond is 19-6 as a favorite, 4-6 as an underdog and 6-2 over/under at a neutral site. As for Iowa, the team is 22-5 as a favorite, 4-4 as an underdog and 4-1 over/under at a neutral site. Though, the total has gone under in five of the Spiders’ past six games played on a Thursday.

And the Spiders are 1-5 in their previous six matchups against Big Ten Conference teams. In summary, pick the Hawkeyes to win, the Spiders will cover the spread and the total will go under 150.5. For March Madness betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline