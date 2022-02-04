Rockets vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s an all Texas matchup when the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets tonight at the AT&T Center. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Rockets vs Spurs game.

Rockets vs Spurs Game Info

Houston Rockets (15-36) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-34)

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Center — San Antonio, TX

Rockets vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Rockets vs Spurs NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: HOU: (+125) | SAS: (-161)

Point Spread: HOU: +3 (-109) | SAS: -3 (-109)

Total: 234.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

PG John Wall (out) | PF Usman Garuba (out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

PG Dejounte Murray (out) | SF Keita Bates Drop (out) | SF Doug McDermott (out) | PF Zach Collins (out) | C Jakob Poeltl (out) | Jock Landale (out)

Rockets vs Spurs News and Preview | NBA Picks

Houston come in to this game full of confidence after a shock win against at home to Cleveland on Wednesday night. That was the Rockets’ first win in 5 games and only their fifth win in 16 attempts since the start of 2022.

The Rockets were led by Jalen Green and Christian Wood who both had a team high 21 points. Green, the 2021 second overall pick, shot 6/13 from the field and hit 3 of his 7 three pointers. He also added 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Houston currently have the worst record in the Western Conference, winning less than 30% of their games this season. This was to be expected as they are in a rebuild phase so it’s no surprise they are this at this end of the conference standings. The Spurs on the other hand finds themselves in 12th position and despite nobody expecting them to make the Play-In competition at the start of the season, they are only 2.5 games out of 10th.

San Antonio come into this one on the back of a home defeat to Miami, 112-95, last night. Shooting Guard Derrick White had a team high 22 points in the defeat shooting 63% from the field and had 4 of his 7 three pointers go down.

The Spurs have lost their last 2 games and have not out together back to back wins this season since Christmas.

This is the third of four meeting between these teams, the series currently split one a piece.

Rockets vs Spurs Betting Trends

Houston are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Houston’s last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 9 games when playing on the road against San Antonio.

San Antonio are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games this season.

San Antonio are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Antonio’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Projected Houston Rockets Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Green | SG Kevin Porter Jr | SF Eric Gordon | PF Jae’Sean Tate | C Christian Wood

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Tre Jones | SG Derrick White | SF Devin Vassell | PF Keldon Johnson | C Thaddeus Young

Rockets vs Spurs Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives San Antonio a 63% chance of a win tonight. This is the second home game in as many nights for the hosts and they will be looking for a win against their Texas neighbours to boost their slim chances of making the Play-In tournament.

The Rockets will be looking to build on their impressive victory against the Cavs especially given the Spurs’ injury report. As it stands, Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott are listed as out – two players the Spurs would love to have back sooner rather than later.

Pick: UNDER 234.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.