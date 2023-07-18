As they are yet to prove themselves in the NBA, both recent first-round draft picks Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino have been showing us what they’re made of during their first Summer League appearances. Nevertheless, brands aren’t wasting their time, as Adidas just signed both players to a multi-year apparel and footwear deal.

While Dick has a new contract with the Toronto Raptors, and Hood-Schifino with the Los Angeles Lakers, it only took the rookies three weeks to find an endorsement contract in the basketball industry.

Both players were introduced this Monday as part of the Adidas family, and the newest athletes who are to represent the brand for years to come.

Rookies Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino have both signed with adidas Basketball 🔥 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/jZg6lMecSl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2023

“The 2023 Collection: Chapter 03 is a celebration of the invaluable individuals who stand behind each player – those who not only support but inspire their why.​

“We’re excited to officially welcome Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Adidas basketball family while also paying homage to their village, the unsung heroes who have provided them unwavering support and inspiration throughout their journey,” Adidas said. ​

Dick was the first to express his gratitude, as he was accompanied by his parents during the announcement. “It takes a village and I wouldn’t be here without mine. A win for me is a win for us,” he expressed. “Excited to announce I have joined the Adidas Basketball family!”

The former Kansas athlete is mostly known for being a great shooter, but he insists that he’s much more than that. When asked who were his top four shooters of all time, he didn’t hesitate.

“Oooooh… Steph [Curry], Larry Bird, Ray Allen… who am I not saying? Reggie Miller,” 19-year-old said.

However, those aren’t necessarily his idols, even though he’s molded his style of play with players like Curry. “My idols growing up were LeBron [James] and MJ [Michael Jordan] and I watched a lot of LeBron so being on the court with him would be kinda cool,” Dick shared.

Hood-Schifino impressed many during his Summer League appearances, but is yet to unlock his potential

Both scouts and executives are evenly split on first-round selection Jalen Hood-Schifino, the six-foot-six point guard whom the Lakers drafted with the 17th pick.

“Loved what I saw from Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino out in Vegas. Such a smooth P&R operator. Plays with poise, pace, & craft. Never looked sped up. Got to his spots, knocked down PU3’s, punished drops. Displayed high feel playmaking. Still needs to improve pop at the rim and finishing craft, but looked every bit the part of a starting NBA guard,” draft expert Corey Tulaba said.

Even though the Los Angeles squad won’t be depending on Hood-Schifino early on in his career, he’s expected to work hard this next season to find his place in the team. According to the player himself, he believes the purple and gold club chose him due to his character and work ethic.

“I think when I met with them just my personality, the way I was genuine,” he said. “Just the way I acted, I think that caught attraction and then obviously they watch film and see you play and things like that. But I think just my character and the way I work. I’m always gonna bring it every day.

“I’m a high-character kid and I want to learn. I’m a sponge so I think really just my work ethic and my habits.”