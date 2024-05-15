Rudy Gobert fined $75,000 for repeating money-sign gesture towards referees

The current Defensive Player of the Year just got in trouble again, and this time for doing the exact same thing that punished him with the biggest player fine of the season, not too long ago. Rudy Gobert was handed a $75,000 fine for rubbing his fingers together as a money-sign gesture directed to Game 4’s officials vs. Denver.

The NBA announced the news on Tuesday, two days after the Wolves‘ second-round series defeat on Sunday, which tied the Western Conference series 2-2.

The league’s executive vice president Joe Dumars called the player’s actions an “unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials” and also said that the punishment “takes into account Gobert’s history of improper conduct toward game officials.”

The NBA has fined Rudy Gobert 75K for making a “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture.” pic.twitter.com/HACTOX9kSI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2024

When asked about the fine, Gobert took the news with ease. “Not surprised,” the big man expressed after Tuesday’s training sesision. “Not surprised.”

He was then expected to explain the reason behind the gesture he made, but this time he insisted that there was no ill intention. “There was no message,” Rudy shared. “Just emotions. I got to control my emotions. It was a very physical game, an emotional game. So I got to control my emotions.”

The French star had already been fined $100,000 back in March for making a similar gesture toward official Scott Foster. However, that time he did admit to trying to send a message to the referees, as his gesture alluded to the NBA’s gambling problems.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert told reporters after the incident that occurred during a 113-104 overtime loss to the Cavaliers. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

Wembntama believes Rudy Gobert should enjoy DPOY now because later ‘it’s no longer his turn’

Rudy Gobert has just positioned himself as one of the best defenders to ever grace an NBA court, and he has the accolades to back him up. The Minnesota center has just been awarded his fourth Defensive Player of the Year prize last week, just as his team was preparing to play Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

The French big man now owns a piece of a historic record alongside Hall of Famers Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo, who complete the list of the only three athletes to have these many DPOY.

“It’s great teamwork,” he told TNT. “We love to get individual awards and all these things, and it’s great, but you can’t do it alone. I really have a lot of gratitude for … all my teammates for believing in me, allowing me to do what I do best every day and just try to change the culture here in Minnesota. It’s great for the guys for buying in.”

Compatriot Victor Wembanyama was asked earlier this year about Gobert potentially winning the award and responded with, “Let him win it now, because after that, it’s no longer his turn,” he said.