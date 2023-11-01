A video surfaced the internet this Tuesday which showed an unemotional re-encounter between Russell Westbrook and James Harden, as the ex-Sixers star was coming into the Clippers‘ locker room for the very first time. Despite this, Russ later guaranteed he’s very happy to be reunited with his former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets teammate.

The L.A. players were given an instruction in which they aren’t technically allowed to comment on the trade that sent The Beard from Philadelphia to his hometown, as it still wasn’t completely finalized. However, Westbrook was asked by an ESPN reporter if he was smilling because he felt happy about the trade.

“Yeah, yeah, why wouldn’t I be [happy]?” the veteran guard said postgame. “Definitely, definitely, definitely happy.” He then added: “James and PJ [Tucker] off limits, I got nothing for you until it’s official.”

Take a look at the moment in which the former teammates encounter each other in the Clippers’ locker room before the match vs. Orlando:

James Harden and Russell Westbrook reunited in LA. pic.twitter.com/zp5BcPWZeb — Episodes (@episodesent) November 1, 2023

Once the contest had ended, Paul George scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook added 18 as the Los Angeles squad beat the Orlando Magic 118-102, while their new teammate watched from the stands. Harden couldn’t be on the team’s bench because the trade still needs a final stamp before it’s completely official.

“I thought honestly, we were getting great shots in the first half. They just weren’t falling,” George said after a difficult start to the game. “We continued to be aggressive. There wasn’t any panic (in the first half). We’ve got great shot-makers.”

The third period displayed a 26-6 run by the Clippers over nearly six minutes of inspiration, which was mostly led by Paul and Russ. His coach Tyronn Lue recognized how poorly they played in the game’s first half.

“We were nasty offensively in the first half. Our defense is what saved us,” he said. “I would say in the third quarter Russ did a good job pushing the pace. We got some turnovers getting out in transition and then PG got hot as well.”

The Magic, on the other hand, were guided by Paolo Banchero’s 15 points and Franz Wagner’s 14 with eight rebounds. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley believes they played well, but the shots simply weren’t going in.

“They turned up the level defensively as well as offensively. They started attacking us a little bit more,” the Magic trainer explained. “I thought the ball movement was good tonight, but shots didn’t fall.”

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey reportedly sent Harden a text telling him how much he appreciates everything he’s done for him during his young career

When Tyrese Maxey finally made it to the NBA, The Beard took him under his wing and taught him everything he knew. Now that Harden was finally traded out of Philly, the rising star reportedly sent him a very sentimental message thanking him for everything he’s done for his young career.

“Tyrese Maxey said he texted James Harden and told him that he loves and appreciates him, and said that Harden has done a lot to help him gain confidence over the past 18 months they’ve been together.” said NBA reporter Tim Bontemps.

Even though Maxey has become the Sixers’ primary ball handler this season, the 22-year-old still hasn’t been offered the contract extension he’s worth. Now that James is out of the picture, the young guard is expected to have a high usage rate and sign a new deal in Philadelphia.

“It can be tough. It can be, you know, when you have expectations. But you’re not obligated to anything. I understand it’s the business aspect of it,” Maxey said at the start of training camp. “I just look at it as I’m gonna go out there and still play. I’m still on the 76ers. I love it here and I want to help us win. And at the end of the day, that’s my contract and that’s what I’ll fulfill. I love Philly. And we’ll see what happens.”