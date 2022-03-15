Rutgers vs Notre Dame Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday at 9:10 EST in the March Madness tournament. This game will be played at the UD Arena as this is one of the ‘first four’ matchups of the tournament. Rutgers is going to be coming into this one at 18-13 on the season while the Fighting Irish will be coming in at 22-10.

Rutgers vs Notre Dame – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Rutgers vs Notre Dame

📊 Record: Rutgers(18-13), Notre Dame(22-10)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:10 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ABC

🏟 Venue: UD Arena

🎲 Odds: Notre Dame(-1.5), Rutgers(+1.5)

Rutgers vs Notre Dame Odds

The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet at the UD Arena on Wednesday. This is going to be an extremely interesting game as both have played well enough to warrant a spot in the actual March Madness Tournament.

Rutgers vs Notre Dame Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Wednesday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Rutgers vs Notre Dame Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the official rounds of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Rutgers Can Surprise Teams

If Rutgers is going to want to find a way to get the job done against this tough Notre Dame team, they’re going to have to rely on some of their big guys to get the job done. Rutgers had a decent run in the Big Ten regular season, but then lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 84-74 early in the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers had a few contributions in this game against Iowa as Geo Baker did finish with 23 points.

If Rutgers is going to want to win, Geo Baker is going to have to keep up the play that he has had for the past several months, and Ron Harper Jr is also really going to have to step up for the Scarlet Knights.

Notre Dame Being Disrespected

Notre Dame is another team who has had an interesting season. They’re going to be coming into this one after finishing in third of the ACC regular season. It is somewhat questionable why they have to play a game to get into the actual tournament, but nonetheless, they’re going to have to find a way to get the job done so that they can show everybody that they are as good as they believe they are.

Notre Dame is going to be coming in at 22-10 on the season and they also went 15-5 in the highly competitive ACC.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, they were also knocked out early in the ACC tournament as they ended up losing 87-82 to the eventual winners of the tournament, the Virginia Tech Hokies. In that game, Prentiss Hubb led the way with 23 points.

CBB Betting Trends — Rutgers vs Notre Dame

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Rutgers Trends

16 games have gone OVER and 15 have gone UNDER this season.

14-16-1 ATS this season.

Notre Dame Trends

18 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

17-15-1 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Rutgers vs Notre Dame

For this game, I’m going to have to go with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to win outright. I think that this is going to arguably be better than some of the matchups that we are going to see throughout the entire March Madness Tournament because both of these teams are very similar, so expect a good one here.

I do think that Rutgers has a little bit of an edge over Notre Dame at the moment just because the Big Ten is arguably the best basketball conference in the country and Rutgers has had to deal with playing high-level teams all season long.

