Leading into the 2023 SEC Tournament, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide have the best odds to win the SEC Championship. This Saturday, March 4, Alabama plays No. 24 Texas A&M to conclude the regular season. The conference tournament favorite is 26-4 overall and 16-1 versus SEC opponents.

In the 2021-22 season, Alabama finished 19-4, 9-9 in the SEC. During the second round of last season’s SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide went on to lose to Vanderbilt. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, they were then upset in the second round by Notre Dame. Read through the BetOnline odds below for this year’s SEC Tournament.

2023 SEC Tournament Odds — Alabama projected to win championship

Freshman forward Brandon Miller leads Alabama in scoring this season, averaging 19.6 points per game. Through 30 appearances, the Tennessee native is also averaging 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 33.4 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-9 wing leads the SEC in points (588), 3-point field goal percentage (41.7%), 3-pointers (90), and win shares (6.1).

Furthermore, No. 2 Alabama hopes to win its first SEC Tournament title since 2021. The Crimson Tide have been named conference tournament champions a total of eight times. Of course, the men’s basketball program has made a total of 23 NCAA Tournament appearances. Their 1987 appearance was vacated by the NCAA.

Will Alabama win the SEC Tournament this time around? The BetOnline sportsbook shows Tennessee (+300), Auburn (+400), and Texas A&M (+550) with the next-best odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament.

SEC Championship is Sunday, March 12 at 12 p.m. ET

For the quarterfinals round of the SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide will face off against either the No. 8 or 9 seed at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This matchup will air live on ESPN.

In No. 2 Alabama’s 90-85 overtime win versus Auburn on Wednesday, Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points. The Crimson Tide rallied from a 17-point deficit to pull off this incredible win over the Tigers.

“Listen, I just couldn’t be more proud of this group. Obviously, it’s a heartbreaking situation,” said Alabama coach Nate Oats on Darius Miles’ capital murder trial. “That’s never lost on us, but the kids have worked really hard. Winning the SEC is not an easy thing to do. I mean, look at the teams in this league. It’s a great league.”

As for the SEC Tournament schedule, the first round begins Wednesday, March 8. For Opening Day, the No. 12 and 13 seeds will play at 6 p.m. ET, followed by No. 11 Georgia taking on No. 14 LSU at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will air live on SEC Network.

