SEC Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

Entering the 2023 SEC Tournament, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide hold the best odds to win the SEC Championship. Under fourth-year head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide finished 26-5 outright and 16-2 against SEC opponents during the regular season. Predictions and best bets are here.

Last season, Alabama went 19-4, 9-9 in the SEC. During the second round of the SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, they were upset in the first round by Notre Dame. BetOnline odds and best bets are featured below for this week’s SEC Tournament.

2023 SEC Tournament Odds — Alabama favored to win championship

SEC Tournament Predictions

No. 1 Auburn is striving to advance beyond the second round of the SEC Tournament this week. For the quarterfinals round on Friday, March 10, the Crimson Tide will play the winner of Game 3 between No. 8 Florida and No. 9 Mississippi State at 12 p.m. ET inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide are aiming to win their first SEC Tournament title since 2021. Alabama has been named conference tournament champions a total of eight times. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 23 NCAA Tournament appearances. Their 1987 appearance was vacated by the NCAA.

However, there’s plenty of parity in the SEC. In addition to Alabama, four other teams ended the regular season ranked: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.

BetOnline oddsmakers show Tennessee (+300), Kentucky (+400), and Texas A&M (+550) with the next-best odds to win the SEC Tournament. The Aggies might have what it takes to go the distance. Other predictions are below.

SEC Tournament Best Bets

No. 7 Auburn to defeat No. 10 Arkansas

No. 10 Arkansas is 13-5 in its last 18 matchups against No. 7 Auburn. Though, the Tigers have won their past seven games played on a Thursday. Plus, Auburn is 20-5 this season as a selected favorite. One other impressive betting trend that favors Arkansas is the Razorback’s 4-1 record at a neutral site. On the other hand, the Tigers are 2-1.

On Jan. 7, the Tigers defeated them 72-59. Despite Arkansas outrebounding Auburn 45-32, the Tigers shot 43.6% from the field. Of course, Auburn was a 2.5-point favorite in the previous meeting. Heading into Thursday’s matchup, the Tigers are only 1-point favorites.

No. 1 Alabama to win the SEC Tournament

If No. 1 Alabama defeats either No. 8 Florida or No. 9 Mississippi State in the quarterfinals, the team will likely go on to play No. 4 Missouri in the semifinals. This assumes the Missouri Tigers will defeat either No. 5 Tennessee, No. 12 South Carolina, or No. 13 Ole Miss.

If the Crimson Tide advance to the SEC Tournament Championship, they will probably play against No. 2 Texas A&M or No. 3 Kentucky. Which teams could upset them? The only conference teams that defeated Alabama in the regular season were Tennessee and Texas A&M.

This just about narrows it down. Based on previous games, the Crimson Tide should at least advance to the championship game. Will they win? That’s up to bettors to decide for themselves. Alabama is 17-3 in their last 20 games and 16-2 in the past 18 matchups versus SEC opponents.

No. 2 Texas A&M to upset No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Tournament Championship

Last Saturday, Texas A&M won 67-61 over Alabama to close out the regular season. The Aggies won this thriller as a 1.5-point favorite. They finished 20-4 as a selected favorite and 3-4 as an underdog. Meanwhile, Alabama is currently 24-3 as a favorite and 2-2 as an underdog. The Crimson Tide are entering the SEC Tournament on a five-game win streak.

If No. 5 Tennessee falls short on upsetting No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals, No. 2 Texas A&M could pull it off in the SEC Tournament Championship. The Aggies are 15-3 in their last 18 meetings against conference teams. Nonetheless, Texas A&M is also 1-3 in games played at a neutral site. A logical case can be made for either Texas A&M or Tennessee to beat Alabama. More predictions and best bets are on the main page.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like