Seth Davis has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

Seth Davis currently writes for The Athletic and he is a studio analyst for CBS’ men’s college basketball coverage. He was recently a part of the Selection Sunday show on CBS and he gave out his picks for this year’s March Madness tournament. Some of his picks were chalk like Kansas and Alabama to make the Final Four, but he also had some big-time upsets as well. Davis has both UC Santa Barbara and Furman to reach the Sweet 16 this year.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 Bracket

Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Seth Davis chose to be a bit wilder in his picks compared to some of his colleagues at CBS. Fans like to see those big-time upsets and Davis gave a few of those picks on Selection Sunday. He has Furamn to make it to the Sweet 16 where they would likely have to play the #1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide. He also chose UC Santa Barbara to make it to the Sweet 16 as well. Their likely matchup in the Sweet 16 would be #2 Arizona.

UC Santa Barbara to reach the Sweet 16 (+1200)

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos won the 2023 Big West conference tournament championship and punched their ticket to March Madness. They ended the season with a 27-7 record and defeated Cal State Fullerton in the championship to end up with the #14 seed in the South Region.

It will be a tough first-round matchup for them vs #3 Baylor who won it all two seasons ago. Their game vs Baylor is this Friday at 10:30 pm PT and will be played in Denver, Colorado. This is also their seventh NCAA tournament appearance in program history.

Kansas to reach the Final Four (+330)

The reigning national champions will look to be the first team since the ’05-06 and ’06-07 Florida Gators to win back-to-back titles. It’s not easy running the gauntlet that is March Madness and doing it two times in a row is that much harder.

Kansas’ first-round matchup is vs #16 Howard as the Jayhawks earned the #1 seed in the West Region. The Jayhawks are more than 20-point favorites in this game and it would take a shocking upset for them to lose. A 16 seed had only beaten a 1 seed just one time in the tournament’s history.

Furman to reach the Sweet 16 (+790)

The Paladins are making some history this year for their basketball program. They have won 14 of their last 15 games and won six straight to earn an NCAA tournament berth. It’s their first time in the Big Dance since 1980 and they also won the program’s first-ever Southern Conference tournament title.

Furman earned a #13 seed this year in the South Region and will take on #4 Virginia in the first round. Tip-off for this game will be Thursday at 12:40 pm EST.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like