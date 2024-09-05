Shaquille O’Neal mentions Rudy Gobert when asked about the NBA’s all-time worst

Many fans and experts have called Rudy Gobert overrated in the past, but no one has ever gone to the extent to compare him to some of the worst players to ever compete in the league. Shaquille O’Neal recently went on a podcast show and named the Minnesota star when asked about athletes who don’t deserve to be praised in the NBA.

The Lakers legend participated on YouTube channel Complex’s GOAT Talk program and was asked, “Who is the worst NBA player of all time?” Without hesitation, O’Neal said “Rudy Gobert,” Shaq said, and then added, “Ben Simmons is another bum.”

This is not the first time that the Hall of Famer criticizes Gobert, as it is now more than clear that the French center has never been a player he respects, not only do to his performances on the court but also his overall attitude.

Shaq then further explained his perspective on the delicate matter. “If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me that you’re worth $250 million. There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck – it’s because I played hard for my $120 million. Guys like him screw over the system, make all this money, and then can’t play. So, I don’t respect players like that,” he expressed.

The retired star assured that he’s speaking the truth. “Every time I make these comments, people think I’m hating, but these are facts. You’ve got teachers, firemen, and doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid much,” Shaquille shared.

O’Neal’s perspective on the matter is more interesting than most, as he was considered one of the most dominant players to ever grace a basketball court, and his opposition would resort to any kind of alternative to take him out of the game. So Shaq, who spent 20 years in the league with six different franchises, knows a thing or two.

The Hall of Famer faced many players during his time defending the Magic, Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers and Celtics, including some of the greatest ever like LeBron James and even Michael Jordan.

Months ago, the Hall of Famer Also Named His Mount Rushmore Of NBA A**Holes He’s Played Against Throughout His Career

Earlier this month, the former player appeared on an episode of his own The Big Podcast with Shaq, alongside JJ Redick to talk about the biggest jerks he’s ever competed against. His list consisted of Gary Payton, Kevin Garnett, Alonzo Mourning and Antoine Walker.

“Gary Payton was an a**hole,” Shaquille started out by mentioning the Seattle Supersonics icon who even teamed up with him in Los Angeles for a year. “I’ve seen that man talk to all my guards about their mommas, about their wives, about their kids.”

Shaq and JJ Redick name their Mount Rushmore of NBA a**holes 👀 FULL JJ Redick episode here ⬇️https://t.co/WsQ6OHLG4I pic.twitter.com/sbs0lgtGzV — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) May 2, 2024

He then continued with an old friend. “Kevin Garnett was an a**hole. Seen him do the same thing,” the big man said about the player who became a Hall of Famer mostly for his time leading the Timberwolves franchise.

“Alonzo Mourning was an a**hole because he always tried to be mean,” Shaq ended his list by mentioning a player with whom he won a championship together in Miami. “And then the last one. Antoine Walker was an a**hole. He talked a lot.”