Shaquille O’Neal reveals he wants his ‘own group’ to manage new NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

Rumors about a genuine interest in expanding new NBA teams in Las Vegas and Seattle have long been discussed, especially in the past year. However, recently it’s become more than just rumors, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed how serious these projects really are and big names are started to line up as potential owners for these future franchises.

One of them is LeBron James, as the superstar has said many times that he’d like to run the team from Nevada. Another who recently expressed his desire is Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, only that he specifically said he doesn’t want to join up with the Lakers superstar or any other investors, he wants his own group to lead the charge.

“I would like to have my own group,” he said this Saturday at a charity event in Las Vegas. “I know Vegas hasn’t been awarded an NBA team yet but if they ever get to a point where they are awarded a team, I would like to be a part of that. I don’t want to partner up with nobody. I want it all for myself.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TFGQ-IWyOM

The ESPN commentator is already well versed in team ownership, as he’s been part owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, but last year decided to sell his shares. Also, the Lakers legend has ties to Nevada, as he lived in Sin City for two decades and has many businesses there.

“I love it here. Las Vegas has always been a city you knew was going to grow,” Shaq expressed. “You could see different casinos, different real estate projects and different night clubs popping up. I’ve always been a part of it. I used to own one of the hottest night clubs, sold it and now I got 9-10 restaurants here. I’m doing very, very well and I want to continue to grow with Vegas.”

LeBron has even told NBA Commissioner Adam Silver directly about his interest in owning the NBA expansion in Las Vegas

It seems that if they don’t partner up, both James and O’Neal will have to compete to run the future NBA franchise in Nevada. The current Los Angeles superstar believes the expansion is closer than we think.

“I think it’s only a matter of time, and I hope I’m part of that time,” LeBron said. “I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

I asked LeBron James why he has been very specific about wanting to own an NBA team in Las Vegas and not just any team in any city. pic.twitter.com/fNG0XwnQmt — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 10, 2023

The last time NBA commissioner Adam Silver referred to these potential expansions, he said that the league would open up talks in 2025 when the next media rights deals had been negotiated this past summer.

“If we are gonna look to expand, rather than potential new partners in the league having uncertainty about what’s the agreement … it helps us to better set the value,” he said back in July. “… Once those new media deals are done, it’s not a sure thing, but as I’ve said before, I think it’s natural that organizations grow over time. There’s no doubt there’s enormous interest in this market [Las Vegas]. … We will look at this market.”