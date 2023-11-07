Joel Embiid is serious about contending for another league MVP award this season, after he scored 29 of his season-high 48 points in the third quarter of Philadelphia‘s 146-128 victory against Washington. This Monday’s score meant the Sixers reached their fifth straight win of this 2023/24 NBA campaign, only losing to Milwaukee in the first game of the year.

“It was good to get another win and get everyone out on the court,” said Nick Nurse, the new 76ers coach. “Now, we’ll just keep on going and get back out on the court tomorrow.”

Embiid produced a perfect third quarter as he was 10 for 10 from field goal attempts and 9 for 9 from the foul line, extending the Sixers’ run to a 22-point lead. “That’s pretty efficient,” his trainer assured.

Joel Embiid just had a MONSTROUS 3Q 🤯 🔥29 PTS

Joel, who has now scored 40 or more points 40 games in his regular-season career, also added 11 rebounds and 6 assists. He finally sat out the fourth quarter for a second-consecutive game, as the match was already decided in their favor.

“It was just taking advantage of what was available,” the big man said. “We played a team. It looks like a lot of points, but a lot of it came just in the flow of the offense.”

Tyrese Maxey, who scored 22 points and had a career-high 11 assists, praised his teammate for guiding the Sixers to another victory.

“He’s good at basketball,” said the young point guard. “He’s four or five games in and he’s finding his rhythm. He’s hitting his (mid-range jumpers)and he’s being aggressive.”

The rest of the squad who hit double-figures were Tobias Harris with 18, DeAnthony Melton’s season-high 14, and newcomer Nicolas Baton with 11 to his name. “I like to think that we’ve played aggressively and we’re looking for opportunities early when we get the ball,” Nurse shared.

The Wizards players don’t believe that played too poorly, but turned over the ball 19 times throughout the contest

Despite Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole combining 51 points for Washington, the Wizards have lost yet again, falling to a 1-5 mark this season.

“We tried to show different coverages to a really good player and he finds ways to exploit them,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. explained.

His team turned the ball over 19 times, most of which ended in points for their opponents. “I thought that our effort was good, but I thought that we had a lot of coverage mistakes,” Unseld added. “And against a really good team, they are going to make you pay for it.”

Philadelphia were almost unstoppable, as they shot 51 for 91 from the floor and 32 of 36 from free throws.

“That really just pretty much comes with the guys on the floor at the time,” player Daniel Gafford said. “Coaches can help us out, too, when it comes to the schemes and everything, making adjustments. But [it’s] pretty much just us holding each other accountable, being there for each other and not taking plays off.”