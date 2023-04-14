With more than $10 million in secured funding, Prophet Exchange plans to expand its offerings.

Prophet Exchange was the United States’ first peer-to-peer sports betting exchange. During its latest funding round, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company was reportedly backed by three main investors, Chicago Trading Company, MIXI and Ninjabet.

Launched in August 2022, Prophet Exchange handled more than $1 million in peer-to-peer wagers for Super Bowl 52, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Prophet’s current mission is to dominate the straight bet experience in the U.S.,” CEO Dean Sisun said, as reported by Covers.com.

Following its latest funding round, Prophet Exchange seeks to enhance its offerings by adding golf, soccer, tennis and UFX to its betting roster. It already handles the four major professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL) and college football and basketball.

Hoboken-based @ProphetExchange, the nation’s first fully regulated, peer-to-peer high-frequency sports betting exchange, secured more than $10 million in a new line of funding. https://t.co/yvpGX4eAJu — NJBIZ (@NJBIZ) April 10, 2023

Amelco, Simplebet Form Partnership

Following a trial period during March Madness, Amelco and Simplebet on Thursday agreed to form a partnership.

The deal provides Amelco, a company that specializes in supplying legal sports betting software, an entry into Simplebet’s micro-betting sector. Simplebet also provides business-to-business (B2B) product development.

“It’s become clear that operators have a growing need to fill the demands of their customers in regard to the micro-betting category,” Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said. “Us partnering with Amelco will only further our reach.”

We’ve partnered with @SimpleBet to take fan engagement to the next level! 🤝 Providing a market-leading micro-betting solution that expands our offering for all operator partners across all US sports. ⚾🏈🏀 Discover more ⤵️https://t.co/2VFnLocjoW#Microbetting #Sportsbetting pic.twitter.com/0sKtFg888j — AmelcoUK (@AmelcoUk) April 13, 2023

SuperBook Receives Maryland Nod

A new sportsbook is coming to Maryland.

The state’s lottery and gaming control commissions on Thursday voted in favor of issuing a sports betting license to SuperBook.

Following Tuesday’s controlled demonstration to the commissions, SuperBook was granted a Maryland operating license. The test included live betting.

SuperBook remains one of the most popular brands in the U.S. and became the ninth sports betting operator in the Old Line State. SuperBook will compete against other top companies, including Barstool Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel.

