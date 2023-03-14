Sport Illustrated’s Pat Forde has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get his NCAA 2023 tournament picks and predictions below.

March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at Sport Illustrated’s Pat Forde’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Pat Forde’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde makes his round-by-round picks, including a few standout 8-vs.-9 matches in the first round. As the 68-team pool for the men’s NCAA championship has finally been revealed, we can already tell there will be some very exciting matchups. As many blue-blood programs have dominated the tournament in latter years, you could say the lower part of the bracket has many teams assured to pull off some surprises.

Pat Forde’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

The long-time sport journalist Pat Forde who is now representing Sports Illustrated, has made his expert picks on every game for this season of March Madness. His lowest seed advancing to the Final Four are the Duke BlueDevils, and highest are the Alabama Crimson Tide. Even though this competition is set for any team to win, let’s take a deeper look at Forde’s choices.

Alabama Crimson Tide to make the Final Four (+160)

As the Alabama Crimson Tide recently won the 2023 SEC championship this last weekend, they are entering the NCAA Tournament on a strong note. Either a curse or a blessing, they now hold the pressure of being one of the four No.1 seeds in the country. They will depend on their freshman star Brandon Miller who’s been averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest for the Crimson Tide this campaign.

Kansas Jayhawks to make the Final Four (+375)

The reigning champs are definite title-contenders this season. Even though it has been 17 years since last time a college won the title consecutively, the champion’s spirit can never be underestimated. Even though they are the one of the highest seeds in their division, they come to March Madness with a completely different roster since they last earned the title, as the Kansas Jayhawks are missing six of their top eight scorers from their championship squad.

Duke Bluedevils make the Final Four (+500)

The Duke Bluedevils are always a team to be reckoned with, as they’ve been on the top of college sports throughout history. Just last year they lost the final to Virginia Tech Hokies, but recently took revenge as try won the last ACC tournament this season. With new head coach John Scheyer, most members of the press believed they were under-seeded at five this year. Now they prepare for their first-round contest against 15-seed Oral Roberts this next Thursday.

