Sportsbooks release odds on which quarter LeBron James will break scoring record

Sportsbooks have now released odds on which quarter LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. The 18-time All-NBA member needs 36 points. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, oddsmakers are expecting James to break the record in the first quarter.

Additionally, bettors are presuming the 19-time All-Star will own the all-time scoring record off a 2-point shot. BetOnline shows favorable -170 odds for the 20-year veteran to reach the milestone on a short-range basket. Sportsbooks are giving the four-time MVP +275 odds to pass Abdul-Jabbar with a 3-pointer.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Dennis Schroder is the favorite to assist LeBron James’ record-breaking point. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverly, and Anthony Davis.

Quarter Odds Play First Quarter +115 Fourth Quarter +190 Second Quarter +450 Third Quarter +500

However, are bettors counting on LeBron James to score 36 points in the opening quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder? Not exactly. This prop bet alone is ridiculous enough as it is. Towards the end of the game is more ideal.

More importantly, James (ankle) is listed as questionable for this Western Conference meeting. If James breaks the all-time scoring record at Crypto.com Arena versus OKC, it will likely occur during the fourth quarter. BetOnline shows +190 odds for this possible scenario.

Through 43 starts this season, the Lakers forward is averaging 30 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He’s also shooting 50.5% from the floor and 30.8% beyond the arc.

Therefore, James logging at least 36 points at home against a 25-win team is in the cards. The 38-year-old has recorded 36 or more points in a total of eight games so far this season. Barring another injury, it could happen on Tuesday night.

Furthermore, the four-time NBA champ has not scored 36-plus points since Jan. 28, when the Lakers lost 125-121 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. On Jan. 16, in Los Angeles’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets, James posted a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. Other sportsbooks are expecting James to break the record on Thursday versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Type of Shot Odds Play 2-Point Field Goal +170 3-Point Field Goal +275 Free Throw +340

While the Lakers superstar is excited to set the league’s all-time scoring record, he’s also disappointed that former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Sportsbooks gave L.A. favorable odds to trade for the 2016 NBA champ.

Not to mention, James advocated for G.M. Rob Pelinka to trade for Irving. Though, the Mavs presented a more enticing offer. “I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent,” James told ESPN. “But my focus is shifted now. My focus is shifted back to where it should be and that’s this club now and what we have in the locker room…

“So we had an opportunity, our names were out there, the Lakers name was out there. We had an opportunity, it didn’t happen. We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.”