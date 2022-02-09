Spurs vs Cavaliers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

For tonight’s interconference rematch, the San Antonio Spurs (20-34, 28-26 ATS) are preparing to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-21, 33-19-2 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will the Cavs obtain their third consecutive win against the Spurs? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Spurs vs Cavaliers Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio

Spurs vs Cavaliers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Spurs +7 (-110) | Cavaliers -7 (-110)

Best moneyline: Spurs +230 | Cavaliers -275

Over/Under: 219 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

SG Lonnie Walker IV (questionable) | PG Tre Jones (questionable) | C Jock Landale (questionable)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PF Lauri Markkanen (out indefinitely) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season) | PG Darius Garland (questionable)

Spurs vs Cavaliers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, on Friday, in the Spurs’ 131-106 home win over the Rockets, forward Keldon Johnson led his team in scoring with 28 points earned in 34 minutes played. Center Jakob Poeltl closed out his performance with another double-double. He had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. San Antonio has won only four of its last 10 games. This win snapped their three-game losing streak. The Spurs are now 9-16 away, 11-18 at home and 14-11 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, in the Cavaliers’ 98-85 home win against the Pacers on Sunday, Cedi Osman scored a team-high 22 points in 31 minutes played. Forward Kevin Love contributed 19 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32 minutes of action as well. Cleveland has won seven of its previous 10 contests. In addition to their two-game win streak, the team is 17-9 at home, 16-12 away and 17-9 ATS at home this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 60.6% chance of winning.

Pertaining to other head-to-head meetings, in the past three matchups, the Cavs are 2-1 versus the Spurs. On Jan. 14, 2022, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Cleveland won 114-109 at AT&T Center. The Spurs have not defeated them since Mar. 19, 2021, when they won 116-110 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

For the top news story, after the Cavaliers traded for Pacers’ guard Caris LeVert, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff became unsure of his starting lineup. At the moment, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are the starters. When asked how he felt about joining the Cavs, LeVert said, “It’s an amazing opportunity.”

A source said as of early this evening #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff was still deciding whether Caris LeVert would start or come off the bench. That doesn't matter. LeVert is here, where he feels he belongs after a whirlwind 14 months & ready to chase a titlehttps://t.co/rcNc4RGutS — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 9, 2022

Spurs vs Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

San Antonio is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games played.

The Spurs are 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups versus the Cavaliers.

Also, the Spurs are 1-4 SU in their past five meetings against the Cavaliers.

As for Cleveland, the team is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played.

The total has gone under in six of the Cavs’ previous eight contests.

However, the total has gone over in the Cavs’ past five matchups versus the Spurs.

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Dejounte Murray | SG Derrick White | SF Doug McDermott| PF Keldon Johnson | C Jakob Poeltl

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Isaac Okoro | SF Cedi Osman | PF Evan Mobley | C Jarrett Allen

Spurs vs Cavaliers Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, so far during this 2021-22 NBA regular season, San Antonio is 11-8 as a favorite, 9-26 as an underdog and 14-11 ATS away, while Cleveland is 20-6 as a favorite, 13-15 as an underdog and 17-9 ATS at home. The Spurs defeated the Rockets at home, ending their three-game skid. But, it is evident that this particular Western Conference team is inconsistent from game to game. Bettors will likely pick against an unpredictable team. Plus, the Cavs are on a six-game home winning streak.

Moreover, heading into Wednesday night’s contest, Cleveland is a seven-point favorite. For one notable observation, the Cavs are the superior team at home than the Spurs are on the road. In the minds of undecided risk-takers, the Cavaliers are in better shape. So, think about taking the Cavs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 219. Be sure to check out our handicap betting guide, if you want to cover the basics of sports betting. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

