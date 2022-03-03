Stanford vs Arizona Prediction, Free NCAA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Thursday night’s Pac-12 Conference rematch, the unranked Stanford Cardinal are playing the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats; NCAA picks are featured here. Stanford is shooting 42.89% from the field. Keep reading for Cardinal vs Wildcats preview content.

Will Bennedict Mathurin and the Wildcats obtain their second head-to-head win over the Cardinal this season? The sophomore guard is averaging 17.2 points per game this season. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Stanford vs Arizona Game Information

🏀 Teams: Stanford Cardinal | Arizona Wildcats

Stanford Cardinal | Arizona Wildcats 📊 Record: Cardinal (15-13, 12-15-1 ATS) | Wildcats (26-3, 16-11-2 ATS)

Cardinal (15-13, 12-15-1 ATS) | Wildcats (26-3, 16-11-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 🏟 Venue: McKale Memorial Center; Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center; Tucson, Arizona 🎲 NCAA Odds: Cardinal +18.5 (-110) | Wildcats -18.5 (-110)

Cardinal vs Wildcats NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Cardinal vs Wildcats Injuries

Stanford Cardinal Injury Report

G Noah Taitz (questionable)

Arizona Wildcats Injury Report

G/F Kim Aiken Jr. (left the team)

Cardinal vs Wildcats News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Leading into tonight’s Pac-12 Conference rematch, the Stanford Cardinal are aiming to snap their three-game losing streak. They have not won a game since defeating the Oregon State Beavers 76-65 on the road — played on Feb. 12. On Saturday, in the team’s 53-39 low-scoring road loss versus the California Golden Bears, forward Spencer Jones led Stanford in scoring with 10 points.

California outrebounded them 40 to 34. Including this defeat, Stanford has won just three of its past 10 games played. The Cardinal are 0-5 ATS in their last five contests played in the month of March. Also, the total has gone under in four of Stanford’s previous five games versus Pac-12 opponents. They are 3-7 away, 10-5 at home and 4-5-1 ATS on the road. NCAA picks are below.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐘! 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐘𝐃 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐂-𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐌𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐋𝐄! 🆚: Stanford

⏱: 7:00pm MST

📺: ESPN2

📻: 1290AM#BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/NUHL6whvzg — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 3, 2022

To add to that, in the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats’ 91-71 road win over the No. 16 USC Trojans on Tuesday, guard Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 19 points in 34 minutes played. Plus, Kerr Kriisa accumulated 18 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Arizona shot a notable 12-for-25 (48%) from downtown.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wildcats have a 97.7% chance of winning.

Furthermore, the Wildcats have won nine of their last 10 contests. Their only loss during this stretch was the team’s 79-63 road defeat against the Colorado Buffaloes. Arizona’s nine-game win streak came to an end. Counting their victory over the Trojans, the Wildcats are now 15-0 at home, 9-3 away and 7-7-1 ATS at home.

In the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Cardinal are 2-1 against the Wildcats. On Jan. 10, Arizona defeated them 85-57 on the road. Nonetheless, on the flip side, Stanford beat them 73-64 away on Jan. 28, 2021. Stanford vs Arizona picks are below.

Cardinal vs Wildcats NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Stanford is 2-4 ATS in the team’s past six contests.

The Cardinal are 1-5 SU in their last six games played.

And, the total has gone under in four of Stanford’s previous five contests.

Next, Arizona is 10-1 SU in its past 11 games played.

The Wildcats are 17-0 SU at home in their previous 17 contests.

Also, the total has gone over in four of the Wildcats’ last six games.

Projected Stanford Cardinal Starting Lineup

G Michael O’Connell | F Jaiden Delaire | F James Keefe | F Spencer Jones | F Harrison Ingram

Projected Arizona Wildcats Starting Lineup

G Dalen Terry | G Bennedict Mathurin | G Kerr Kriisa | F Azuolas Tubelis | C Christian Koloko

Cardinal vs Wildcats | Free NCAA Picks

Comparing these Pac-12 teams’ betting records, Stanford is 11-4 as a favorite, 4-9 as an underdog and 4-5-1 ATS away, whereas Arizona is 25-2 as a favorite, 1-1 as an underdog and 7-7-1 ATS at home. The Cardinal are 1-10 in their last 11 matchups on the road versus the Wildcats. It should go without saying that Stanford has little to no chance of upsetting them tonight. Arizona is an overwhelming 18.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats have not lost a game at home this season. As long as they don’t play down to their competition, they should cover the spread on their home court. So, pick the Wildcats to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 146.5. For March Madness, feel free to check out our handicap betting guide. More NCAA picks are on the main page.

