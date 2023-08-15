In the past, you could only learn about player’s opinions through popular media outlets, but now the athletes have taken it on themselves to create their own platforms to provide content and share their thoughts on the NBA. Nowadays, stars like Draymond Green, Patrick Beverley and even Paul George post weekly episodes with guests and fill the internet with tasty insights.

You might think that conventional platforms like ESPN would have a problem with so much diversity of options, but analyst Stephen A. Smith himself recently went on the Clippers star’s “Podcast P” and gave his honest take on players having their own media spaces.

“I’m incredibly proud of y’all,” Smith assured. “I think that there’s a lot of people in the business that won’t admit it but they don’t want’ y’all to succeed. But what I would ask you to consider is that have some compassion for them who feel that way.”

Check out the complete episode of Paul George’s latest podcast with the legendary reporter:

The ESPN expert understands that the NBA career only lasts between 10 and 20 years if you’re lucky, and it’s great to see athletes “diversifying their portfolio.”

“Because here’s what they’re not gonna tell you. You’re getting $35-40 million already, this is our job, if…Then I look at the other side of it, I’m not just a Black man, I’m a brother, and so when I see brotha’s out there diversifying their portfolio and maximizing the opportunities that will be potentially available for them, not only am I rooting for you all, I have an obligation to help you, if you ask…I want everybody to succeed and I think there’s room for everybody, believe it or not,” he said.

The truth is, it’s not only a matter of money, it’s about having more honest and diverse content for fans who really want to learn what’s behind their favorite basketball stars. This is clear to Stephen A. Smith as he knows that even his platform is not competing with anyone, it’s simply part of democratizing information.

Smith has admitted that he wants Shannon Sharpe to join him on “First Take” as ESPN is currently negotiating

This past weekend Stephen A. Smith confirmed the rumor that he desires to share the “First Take” seat with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe.

Smith made the announcement on his Twitter account, and later confirmed it again on his own podcast:

The rumors are right. I want @ShannonSharpe on First Takehttps://t.co/TxSkkRBafr — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 21, 2023

He started his “Stephen A. Smith Show” saying that the ESPN executives are already in conversations with Sharpe, but he isn’t sure if he’s the network’s first choice.

“We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe,” he said. “The conversations are official, the reports have not been misnomers or misreports or anything like that. We are talking to him and I’m hopeful, very hopeful, very confident that ultimately we will be announcing sooner than later that he will be on First Take.”

The NBA expert knows that there is a long list of candidates but he reiterated that “I want Shannon Sharpe on First Take, period.”