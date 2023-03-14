Home » news » Stephen A Smith March Madness 2023 Bracket Predictions And Expert Picks

Alabama

Stephen A. Smith’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Updated 3 seconds ago on
4 min read
March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at ESPN’s Stephen A Smith’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Stephen A. Smith’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

The long-time ESPN analyst has his picks fairly chalk this season. His lowest seed he had advancing to the Final Four is the fifth-seeded Duke Blue Devils. Many media members suggest that the tournament is as wide open as it’s ever been this season and it’s anyone’s to win.

Stephen A. Smith’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Smith revealed his bracket live yesterday on his morning show First Take and was joined by college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg. They had an entire segment dedicated to March Madness as it’s one of the biggest sporting events that happens every year. His four teams advancing to the Final four are Alabama, UCLA, Duke, and Indiana.

Alabama (+550)

The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering the tournament on a strong note as they just recently won the 2023 SEC championship tournament this past weekend. Now, they have a target on their backs as one of the four #1 seeds in the nation. They are currently led by freshman sensation Brandon Miller who averages 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide this season. Alabama has a very balanced team this season and has been on of the more exciting teams to watch this season.

UCLA (+1200)

The Bruins are a two-seed in the West region and come into the tournament with a 29-5 record. Their first-round matchup is vs UNC Ashville this Thursday at 7:05 pm EST. This will be the team’s third straight tournament berth and in 2021 the team made it to the Final Four. UCLA is coming off a loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 title game and the team is coached by Mick Cronin.

Duke (+1800)

The Duke Bluedevils won the ACC tournament this season after losing it last year to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Head coach John Scheyer is in his first season after taking over for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Many media members think that Duke was under-seeded at five this year and that they should have been at least a three or higher. Their first-round matchup in the tourney is 15-seed Oral Roberts who they will play on Thursday. The tip-off will be around 7:10 pm EST.

