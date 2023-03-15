Home » news » Steve Deaces March Madness 2023 Bracket Predictions And Expert Picks

March Madness

Steve Deace’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Updated 2 hours ago on
4 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Steve Deace has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Steve Deace’s  March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

Steve Deace covers college basketball and football, going more in-depth with the Big 10 teams. However, Deace recently went over his March Madness bracket choice on his show Bigger Ten. You can find him on Youtube and across various other media channels where he writes a ton about sports.

His picks for the tournament this year are farm from chalk and he had some big upsets happening. Deace is picking Oral Roberts and Drake to reach the Sweet 16. He’s also picked UCLA to win the National Championship this year.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$1,000 Betting Offer + Free Live Streams
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply. 		Claim Now

Steve Deace’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Steve Deace’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

He calls this one of the craziest years that he can remember happening in college basketball and thinks some of that magic may carry into the tournament. Deace plays the data when he makes his picks and looks for outliers within the data and trends he sees.

That’s how he came up with Oral Roberts and Drake reaching the Sweet 16 and UCLA winning the National Championship.

Oral Roberts to reach the Sweet 16 (+920)

The Golden Eagles are making their second NCAA tournament berth in the last three seasons. In 2021 they were a #15 seed and made a run to the Sweet 16. This season they won the Summit League conference tournament championship to earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance.

Oral Roberts went 30-4 this season and were 18-0 in league play. They’ve earned a #12 seed this year in the East Region and will take on #5 Duke tomorrow at 7:10 pm EST. On top of all this, they are on the nation’s longest win streak at (17) games.

Bet on Oral Roberts (+920) at BetOnline

Drake to reach the Sweet 16 (+420)

The Bulldogs have not played since March. 5 when they won the Missouri Valley conference tournament. This will be the sixth NCAA tournament selection for Drake with their most recent bid coming in 2021. Their team went 27-7 this season which is the second-best record in program history.

Drake’s first-round matchup will be vs #5 Miami on Friday, March 17 at 7:25 pm EST. Miami is ranked #13 in the national coaches poll and it will be a tough first-round matchup for the Bulldogs. They played USC in the first-round in 2021 and lost.

Bet on Drake (+420) at BetOnline

UCLA to win the National Championship (+1200)

The Bruins fell 61-59 to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament and can make some noise in the tournament this year according to Deace. This is the first time since 2008 that UCLA has earned a #2 seed in March Madness and they will look to use that to their advantage.

UCLA has now made three-straight tournaments in a row and they will be staying close to home for their first-round matchup. They will be facing #15 UNC Ashville tomorrow.

Bet on UCLA (+1200) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now