Steve Deace has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Steve Deace’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

Steve Deace covers college basketball and football, going more in-depth with the Big 10 teams. However, Deace recently went over his March Madness bracket choice on his show Bigger Ten. You can find him on Youtube and across various other media channels where he writes a ton about sports.

His picks for the tournament this year are farm from chalk and he had some big upsets happening. Deace is picking Oral Roberts and Drake to reach the Sweet 16. He’s also picked UCLA to win the National Championship this year.

Steve Deace’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Steve Deace’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

He calls this one of the craziest years that he can remember happening in college basketball and thinks some of that magic may carry into the tournament. Deace plays the data when he makes his picks and looks for outliers within the data and trends he sees.

That’s how he came up with Oral Roberts and Drake reaching the Sweet 16 and UCLA winning the National Championship.

Oral Roberts to reach the Sweet 16 (+920)

The Golden Eagles are making their second NCAA tournament berth in the last three seasons. In 2021 they were a #15 seed and made a run to the Sweet 16. This season they won the Summit League conference tournament championship to earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance.

Oral Roberts went 30-4 this season and were 18-0 in league play. They’ve earned a #12 seed this year in the East Region and will take on #5 Duke tomorrow at 7:10 pm EST. On top of all this, they are on the nation’s longest win streak at (17) games.

Drake to reach the Sweet 16 (+420)

The Bulldogs have not played since March. 5 when they won the Missouri Valley conference tournament. This will be the sixth NCAA tournament selection for Drake with their most recent bid coming in 2021. Their team went 27-7 this season which is the second-best record in program history.

Drake’s first-round matchup will be vs #5 Miami on Friday, March 17 at 7:25 pm EST. Miami is ranked #13 in the national coaches poll and it will be a tough first-round matchup for the Bulldogs. They played USC in the first-round in 2021 and lost.

UCLA to win the National Championship (+1200)

The Bruins fell 61-59 to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament and can make some noise in the tournament this year according to Deace. This is the first time since 2008 that UCLA has earned a #2 seed in March Madness and they will look to use that to their advantage.

UCLA has now made three-straight tournaments in a row and they will be staying close to home for their first-round matchup. They will be facing #15 UNC Ashville tomorrow.

