Suns vs 76ers NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference rare encounter, the Phoenix Suns (43-10, 29-24 ATS) are playing the Philadelphia 76ers (32-21, 27-26 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Joel Embiid and the Sixers earn their first win against the Suns since Jan. 2, 2019? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Suns vs 76ers Game Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Suns vs 76ers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Suns +1 (-110) | 76ers -1 (-110)

Best moneyline: Suns -105 | 76ers -115

Over/Under: 218.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PG Cameron Payne (out indefinitely) | SF Abdel Nader (out indefinitely) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Landry Shamet (out indefinitely)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out indefinitely) | SF Matisse Thybulle (questionable)

Suns vs 76ers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Monday, in the Suns’ 127-124 road win over the Bulls, guard Devin Booker led his team in scoring, putting up 38 points in 38 minutes played. Guard Chris Paul closed out his performance with another double-double. He amassed 19 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes of action. Phoenix has won nine of its last 10 games. After earning this victory, the Suns are 21-5 away, 22-5 at home and 16-10 ATS on the road this season.

Next, in the 76ers’ 119-108 road win versus the Bulls on Sunday, center Joel Embiid finished with a double-double. He accumulated 40 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32 minutes played. Forward Tobias Harris ended his outing with 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39 minutes spent on the court. Philadelphia has won seven of its past 10 contests. Factoring in this win, the team is 14-11 at home, 18-10 away and 10-15 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 57.2% chance of winning.

Moreover, in the previous four head-to-head meetings, the Suns are a flawless 4-0 against the 76ers. On Apr. 21 2021, the last time these teams played one another during the regular season, Phoenix won 116-113 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers have not defeated them since Jan. 2, 2019, when they won 132-127 at Footprint Center.

On another topic, pertaining to the Ben Simmons situation, teammate Joel Embiid commented on the issue after being asked about it. He said, “The notion about guys getting called out and whatever, I just don’t see it that way. You look at the comments that were made — I didn’t call out anybody specifically out. I just called a bunch of events that happened.”

Embiid on the Simmons situation: “the notion about guys getting called out and whatever; i just don’t see it that way. You look at the comments that were made…i didn’t call out anybody specifically out, i just called a bunch of events that happened” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 7, 2022

Suns vs 76ers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Phoenix is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games played.

The Suns are 12-5-1 ATS in their previous 18 matchups versus the 76ers.

Plus, the Suns are 4-1 SU in their past five meetings against the Sixers.

On the other side, Philadelphia is 15-5 SU in the team’s last 20 games played.

The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ previous seven contests versus the Suns.

And, the 76ers are 4-1 SU in their past five games played at Wells Fargo Center.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Jae Crowder | C Deandre Ayton

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Seth Curry | SG Tyrese Maxey | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Suns vs 76ers Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, concerning these teams’ betting statistics, Phoenix is 41-8 as a favorite, 2-2 as an underdog and 16-10 ATS away, while Philadelphia is 22-11 as a favorite, 10-10 as an underdog and 10-15 ATS at home. Aside from the Suns’ rare loss versus the Hawks last Thursday, they have played arguably the best basketball in the league. Though, in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are hanging in there. They rank fifth overall, trailing the top-seeded Heat by two games.

To add to the information above, leading into this contest, Phoenix is a one-point underdog. When not favored, the Suns have a .500 record. However, they have won their past four matchups against the 76ers. All things considered, contemplate picking the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218.5. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

