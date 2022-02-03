Main Page
Suns vs Hawks NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
In tonight’s interconference rematch, the Phoenix Suns (41-9, 28-22 ATS) are playing the Atlanta Hawks (24-26, 22-28 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Devin Booker and the Suns extend their winning streak to 12 games? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.
Suns vs Hawks Game Information
Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Georgia
Suns vs Hawks NBA Picks and Betting Odds
Point spread: Suns -5.5 (-110) | Hawks +5.5 (-110)
Best moneyline: Suns -215 | Hawks +185
Over/Under: 225 (-110)
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
PF Jae Crowder (probable) | C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PG Cameron Payne (out) | SF Abdel Nader (questionable) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Landry Shamet (out) | C Deandre Ayton (probable)
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
PG Trae Young (questionable) | SF De’Andre Hunter (probable)
Suns vs Hawks News and Preview | NBA Picks
Furthermore, in the Suns’ 121-111 home win over the Nets on Tuesday, guard Devin Booker led his team in scoring, putting up 35 points in 41 minutes played. Also, forward Mikal Bridges contributed 27 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 40 minutes spent on the court. Phoenix has won its previous 11 consecutive games. They are the hottest team in the NBA. After defeating the Nets, the Suns are 19-4 away, 22-5 at home and 15-8 ATS on the road this season.
As for the Hawks, on Monday, in their 106-100 home loss versus the Raptors, guard Kevin Huerter scored a team-high 26 points in 39 minutes of action. Bogdan Bogdanovic closed out his performance with 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31 minutes played as well. Atlanta has won seven of its past 10 games, and this loss to the Raptors snapped their seven-game win streak. Now, the Hawks are 14-12 at home, 10-14 away and 13-13 ATS at home.
Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 58.2% chance of winning.
Moving on to other head-to-head contests, in the last three meetings, the Suns are 2-1 against the Hawks. On Nov. 6, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Phoenix won 121-117 at Footprint Center. With a final score of 135-103 at State Farm Arena, the Hawks last defeated the Suns on May 5, 2021.
In other news, Suns’ guard Landry Shamet did not travel with the team to Atlanta. Due to an ankle sprain, he is out for tonight’s game. In a total of 45 contests played this season, the fourth-year player has averaged 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Shamet didn't make the trip to Atlanta. https://t.co/No4RSgE1hx
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 3, 2022
Suns vs Hawks NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks
- Phoenix is 7-3 ATS in the team’s past 10 games played.
- The Suns are 11-0 SU in their previous 11 contests.
- Also, the Suns are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games.
- On the other side, the Hawks are 7-1 ATS in their past eight contests played.
- And, Atlanta is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.
- The total has gone over in the Hawks’ previous five matchups versus the Suns.
Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup
PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Jae Crowder | C Deandre Ayton
Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup
PG Trae Young | SG Kevin Huerter | SF De’Andre Hunter | PF John Collins | C Clint Capela
Suns vs Hawks Prediction | NBA Picks
Moreover, upon further review of these teams’ betting statistics, Phoenix is 39-7 as a favorite, 2-2 as an underdog and 15-8 ATS away, while Atlanta is 17-13 as a favorite, 7-13 as an underdog and 13-13 ATS at home. Not much can be said about the Suns’ dominance. From one win streak to another, they have remained consistently impressive throughout the course of this regular season. Despite having a few players on their injury report, it does not matter; they win anyways.
Phoenix is entering this interconference matchup as a 5.5-point favorite. The Hawks have the healthier roster, but they have lost 12 games at home this season. Winning streaks come to an end eventually. However, the Suns’ streak will probably end against the Bulls or 76ers, not the Hawks. Taking everything into account, think about picking the Suns to win, the Hawks will cover the spread and the total will go under 225. To learn more about NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.
