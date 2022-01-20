Suns vs Mavericks NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Western Conference rematch, the Phoenix Suns (34-9, 24-19 ATS) are playing the Dallas Mavericks (26-19, 23-21-1 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Which team will have their four-game winning streak snapped tonight? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Suns vs Mavericks Game Information

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas

Suns vs Mavericks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Pelicans vs Knicks betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Suns -2.5 (-115) | Mavericks +2.5 (-105)

Best moneyline: Suns -145 | Mavericks +125

Over/Under: 216.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | SF Abdel Nader (out) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | C Deandre Ayton (out)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SG Sterling Brown (questionable)

Suns vs Mavericks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Suns’ 121-107 road win over the Spurs on Monday, guard Devin Booker scored a season-high 48 points in 35 minutes played. Bismack Biyombo added one more double-double to his career total as well, accumulating 17 points, 14 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 25 minutes spent on the court. Phoenix has now won its last four consecutive games. The team is now 17-4 away, 17-5 at home and 13-8 ATS away this season.

On the other side, on Wednesday, in the Mavs’ 102-98 home win versus the Raptors, guard Luka Doncic earned another career double-double. He amassed 41 points, 14 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 42 minutes of action. Center Kristaps Porzingis ended his performance with 18 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes played. After this victory, Dallas is 14-8 at home, 12-11 away and 10-11-1 ATS at home this season.

To add to the information above, the Suns have won their past eight consecutive games versus the Mavericks. Dallas has not defeated Phoenix since Nov. 29, 2019, when the team won 120-113 at Footprint Center. Anyways, this season, the Suns are 2-0 versus the Mavs. On Nov. 19, 2021, Phoenix won 112-104 at Footprint Center.

Leading into tonight’s intraconference rematch, the only player the Mavericks have listed on their injury report is guard Sterling Brown, who is listed as questionable. Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber are no longer listed on the report. On the flip side, Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss tonight’s game due to a right ankle sprain.

Suns list Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. Reggie Bullock (right knee soreness) and Maxi Kleber (left knee soreness) are questionable for the Mavs — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 19, 2022

Suns vs Mavericks NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Phoenix is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games played.

The Suns are 7-1 SU in their last eight contests, too.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in four of their previous six games.

As for the Mavericks, they are 6-2-1 ATS in their past nine contests.

Plus, the total has gone under in five of their previous seven games versus Phoenix.

For one final note, the Mavs are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games against the Suns.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Jae Crowder | C JaVale McGee

Projected Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

PG Luka Doncic | SG Jalen Brunson | SF Dorian Finney-Smith | PF Maxi Kleber | C Kristaps Porzingis

Suns vs Mavericks Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, for other betting statistics, Phoenix is 33-7 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 13-8 ATS away, while Dallas is 20-5 as a favorite, 6-13 as an underdog and 10-11-1 ATS at home. Both of these Western Conference teams are on a four-game winning streak. However, the Suns have the Mavs’ number. Dallas has not beaten them since 2019. And, the Suns are entering this matchup as 2.5-point favorites.

The Suns have two players on their injury report now listed as out: Abdel Nader and Deandre Ayton. Even with these injuries, Phoenix continues to win. Booker is also coming off a 48-point performance. Taking all of this under some consideration, the Suns are the better choice to win and cover the spread. The total will go under 216.5. If you have never placed a bet, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

