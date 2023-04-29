Tonight, the Phoenix Suns square off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Suns-Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite at home. Phoenix is 19-24 away, whereas Denver is 37-7 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Suns vs. Nuggets Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets 📊 Record: Suns (49-38, 44-41-2 ATS) | Nuggets (57-30, 47-39-1 ATS)

Suns (49-38, 44-41-2 ATS) | Nuggets (57-30, 47-39-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🏟 Venue: Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado 🎲 NBA Odds: Suns +3.5 (-110) | Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds | NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1

Suns vs. Nuggets Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1

For Saturday night’s Western Conference series opener, the No. 4-seeded Phoenix Suns play the top-ranked Denver Nuggets inside Ball Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET. During the regular season, Phoenix went 2-2 against Denver. On Apr. 6, the Suns won 119-115 at home over Denver. However, the Nuggets outrebounded them 38-33.

Denver will have to battle a loaded Phoenix team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul. The Suns have a big advantage going into this series. “We know how talented [the Suns] are,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

“There’s a reason they are the odds-on favorite to come out of the West right now. But I can tell you this: Our guys are excited, up for the challenge, and we all believe that if we play our game, we’re capable of beating anybody.”

Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike on Friday, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. But the 13-time All-Star is focused on Denver, as he should be. “You’ve got a lot of guys on this floor who’ve got a chip on their shoulder and who’ve been through a lot in this league,” he said.

“It’s going to bring out that competitive fire. It could be a preseason game or a regular-season game and the guys on both teams are going to bring it.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 63.6% chance to win Game 1. Nonetheless, the Suns are projected to win the series. It’s a fair prediction. Bettors are anticipating Phoenix to close out this series in six games. For Game 1, Denver will likely win on their home court. Expect Nikola Jokic to record at least a double-double.

Suns vs. Nuggets Injuries | Game 1 Injury Report

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

No reported injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Collin Gilespie (left leg fracture; out indefinitely)

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1

Phoenix is 4-1 in its last five games.

The Suns are 8-3 in their past 11 matchups against Denver.

Plus, the point total has gone over in nine of the Suns’ previous 11 road games.

Additionally, the Nuggets are 5-0 in their last five home games.

Denver is 8-0 ATS in its past eight meetings versus Pacific Division opponents.

For one final note, the total has gone under in four of Denver’s previous five Saturday games.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | PF Kevin Durant | SF Torrey Craig | C Deandre Ayton

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious-Caldwell Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Suns vs. Nuggets Picks | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1 Second Round

For other betting statistics, Phoenix is 40-16 as a favorite, 8-22 as an underdog, 24-18-1 over/under away, and 21-21-1 ATS away. Denver is 47-19 as a favorite, 10-11 as underdogs, 18-25-1 over/under at home, and 27-16-1 ATS at home. The Suns have won five straight games against Northwest Division teams. So, which prediction is more logical?

Phoenix is weaker on the road. For a team as great as Denver, the Nuggets should win Game 1 tonight on their home floor. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win, Phoenix to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 226.5.

Pick the Nuggets to win! Phoenix upsetting Denver tonight would come as no surprise to bettors. In the first round, Booker tied his playoff career high with 47 points against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

