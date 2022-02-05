Suns vs Wizards Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference showdown, the Phoenix Suns (41-10, 28-23 ATS) are playing the Washington Wizards (24-27, 20-30-1 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. In the absence of Bradley Beal, can the Wizards pick up their first win against the Suns since Jan. 11, 2021? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Suns vs Wizards Game Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena; Washington D.C.

Suns vs Wizards NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Suns vs Wizards betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Suns -8 (-110) | Wizards +8 (-110)

Best moneyline: Suns -350 | Wizards +280

Over/Under: 219.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PG Cameron Payne (out indefinitely) | SF Abdel Nader (out indefinitely) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Landry Shamet (out indefinitely)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (out indefinitely) | C Thomas Bryant (probable)

Suns vs Wizards News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Thursday, in the Suns’ 124-115 upset road loss versus the Hawks, guard Devin Booker led his team in scoring, finishing with 32 points in 38 minutes played. Forward Mikal Bridges ended his night with 24 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 40 minutes of action. This surprising defeat snapped their 11-game win streak. Phoenix has won nine of its last 10 games. Now, the Suns are 19-5 away, 22-5 at home and 15-9 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Wizards, in their 106-103 road win over the 76ers on Wednesday, forward Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 24 points in 35 minutes spent on the court. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie also closed out his performance with a triple-double. He accumulated 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 30 minutes played. However, Washington has won just three of its past 10 contests. Overall, Washington is 13-12 at home, 11-15 away and 12-13 ATS at home.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 61.7% chance of winning.

Pertaining to other matchups, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Suns are 2-1 against the Wizards. On Dec. 16, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Phoenix won 118-98 at Footprint Center. The Wizards have not defeated them since Jan. 11, 2021, when they won 128-107 at Capital One Arena.

On another subject, Wizards’ executive Sashi Brown is leaving the organization. Per sources, he is returning to the NFL. As of today, Sashi is the official team president of the Baltimore Ravens. This news comes months after he received a contract extension with the Wizards.

Less than 3 mos. after getting promoted and signing an extension, Wizards exec Sashi Brown is leaving the organization to return to the NFL. https://t.co/docTYkG8dD — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 4, 2022

Suns vs Wizards NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Phoenix is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games played.

The Suns are 11-5 ATS in their past 16 matchups versus the Wizards.

And, the total has gone over in four of the Suns’ previous six contests.

Plus, the Wizards are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games played.

Also, Washington is 1-6 SU in the team’s past seven contests as well.

The total has gone over in the Wizards’ previous seven matchups against the Suns.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Jae Crowder | C Deandre Ayton

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Aaron Holiday | SG Spencer Dinwiddie | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Thomas Bryant

Suns vs Wizards Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, so far this season, Phoenix is 39-8 as a favorite, 2-2 as an underdog and 15-9 ATS away, while Washington is 13-10 as a favorite, 11-17 as an underdog and 12-13 ATS at home. With Trae Young’s 43 points, the Hawks managed to pull off the upset on Thursday night. This was a trap game for Phoenix. On the bright side, there are instances a team can play better when the pressure to dominate is no longer there. If they’re trying to hide it, the Suns are doing a poor job.

Having said that, heading into tonight’s matchup, Phoenix is a eight-point favorite. The Hawks played a terrific game, but can the Wizards duplicate that performance? Bradley Beal remains out indefinitely. So, Washington winning is unlikely. So, think about picking the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 219.5. To learn more about NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.