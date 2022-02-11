Super Bowl LVI prop bets specials are fun to review each NFL season. It is that time of the year again. Bettors nationwide are preparing to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL’s grandest stage. Sportsbooks have released their Super Bowl LVI prop bets specials, such as opening kickoff to be a touchback, successful two-point conversions, Jalen Ramsey interceptions, etc. The odds are available down below.

Super Bowl LVI — Game Information

📅 Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 Channels: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: Rams -4.5 | Bengals +4.5

Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets Specials

Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets Odds Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback Yes +100 | No -130 Successful Two-Point Conversion Yes +200 | No -270 Game to be Tied Again after 0-0? Yes -125 | No -103 Mike Hilton Interceptions Over 0.5 +650 | Under 0.5 -1250 Chidobe Awuzie Interceptions Over 0.5 +675 | Under 0.5 -1429 Jessie Bates Interceptions Over 0.5 +500 | Under 0.5 -833 Darious Williams Interceptions Over 0.5 +625 | Under 0.5 -1250 Jalen Ramsey Interceptions Over 0.5 +650 | Under 0.5 -1250 Trey Hendrickson Sacks Over 0.5 135 | Under 0.5 +104 Von Miller Sacks Over 0.5 -185 | Under 0.5 +141 Aaron Donald Sacks Over 0.5 -233 | Under 0.5 +175 Mike Hilton Tackles + Assists Over 4.5 +120 | Under 4.5 -156 Darious Williams Tackles + Assists Over 4.5 -156 | Under 4.5 +120 Jessie Bates Tackles + Assists Over 4.5 -149 | Under 4.5 +115 Jalen Ramsey Tackles + Assists Over 3.5 -122 | Under 3.5 -105 Aaron Donald Tackles + Assists Over 5.5 -130 | Under 5.5 +100 Longest Touchdown Yards Over 5.5 -135 | Under 5.5 +104 Shortest Touchdown Yards Over 1.5 +100 | Under 1.5 -130 Total Punts Over 6.5 -167 | Under 6.5 +127 Total 4th Down Conversions Over 0.5 -333 | Under 0.5 +231 Total 3rd Down Conversions Over 10.5 -156 | Under 10.5 +103 Total Game Turnovers Over 2.5 -143 | Under 2.5 +109 Total Game Sacks Over 5.5 -135 | Under 5.5 +104 First Touchdown Yards Over 6.5 -125 | Under 6.5 -103 Matthew Stafford – Pass Attempts Over 35.5 -125 | Under 35.5 -103 Joe Burrow – Pass Attempts Over 36.5 -135 | Under 36.5 +104 Evan McPherson – Kicking Points Over 7.5 -130 | Under 7.5 +100 Matt Gay – Kicking Points Over 7.5 -130 | Under 7.5 +109 Tee Higgins – Longest Reception Over 24.5 -118 | Under 24.5 -118 Odell Beckham Jr. – Longest Reception Over 22.5 -139 | Under 22.5 +100 Ja’Marr Chase – Longest Reception Over 27.5 -122 | Under 27.5 -114 Joe Burrow – Longest Rush Over 8.5 +109 | Under 8.5 -152 Joe Mixon – Longest Rush Over 13.5 -118 | Under 13.5 -118 Cam Akers – Longest Rush Over 13.5 -118 | Under 13.5 -118 Matthew Stafford – Interceptions Over 0.5 -167 | Under 0.5 +120 Matthew Stafford – Longest Completion Over 38.5 -118 | Under 38.5 -118 Joe Burrow – Interceptions Over 0.5 -143 | Under 0.5 +102 Joe Burrow – Longest Completion Over 38.5 -118 | Under 38.5 -118 Any QB to throw 375+ yards +200 Any player to have 100+ rushing yards +100 Any player to have 150+ rushing yards +500 Any QB to throw for 325+ yards -125 Any player to have 125+ receiving yards -200 Any player to have 150+ receiving yards +140 Any non-quarterback to throw one TD pass +1100

Shown above, oddsmakers are convinced that neither team will have a successful two-point conversion in the super bowl. Though, it could still happen. No one thought Tom Brady and the Patriots would come back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It should also go without saying that viewers might see a non-quarterback throw a touchdown pass in the big game. As of right now, the odds of this occurring are +1100.

Moreover, Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to earn at least one sack in this matchup. He possesses favorable odds (-233) of meeting this requirement. And, linebacker Von Miller is projected to finish his performance with less than 4.5 tackles and assists combined. So, which prop bets are the most appealing? Keep reading. Our Super Bowl LVI prop picks here at Basketball Insiders are featured below.

Best Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets

Furthermore, the Rams are entering this super bowl as 4.5-point favorites. Bettors are keeping their eyes on several players on both teams. If you are unsure on whether or not you want to place a bet on a quarterback, have no fear. One of the best prop bets available pertains to Aaron Donald. In this contest, it’s the best bet to take the over on his 0.5 total sacks count. Other Super Bowl LVI prop bets are on the main page.

Additionally, one might be tempted to take the over on Matthew Stafford’s interceptions prop bet. The quarterback has -167 odds of throwing at least one pick in the super bowl. Both Stafford and Burrow have very little playoff experience, so a mistake by either player is in the cards. An argument can be made for either one. In this case, take the over for Stafford’s interception total.

Next, think about placing a bet on total game turnovers. Oddsmakers are projecting a total of 2.5 turnovers in this super bowl. The Rams blew a 27-3 lead against the Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round, but they still won the game by a field goal. However, they kept fumbling the ball. Plus, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow threw one interception against the Chiefs in the AFC championship. Needless to say, it’s a reasonable bet to take the over.

