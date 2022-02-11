Home » news » Super Bowl Lvi Prop Bets Specials

Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets Specials

Updated

1 hour ago

on

USA Today Network

Super Bowl LVI prop bets specials are fun to review each NFL season. It is that time of the year again. Bettors nationwide are preparing to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL’s grandest stage. Sportsbooks have released their Super Bowl LVI prop bets specials, such as opening kickoff to be a touchback, successful two-point conversions, Jalen Ramsey interceptions, etc. The odds are available down below.

Super Bowl LVI — Game Information

All Rams vs Bengals Super Bowl LVI prop bets can be found at BetOnline.

📅 Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 Channels: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: Rams -4.5 | Bengals +4.5

Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets

Odds
Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback Yes +100 | No -130
Successful Two-Point Conversion Yes +200 | No -270
Game to be Tied Again after 0-0? Yes -125 | No -103
Mike Hilton Interceptions Over 0.5 +650 | Under 0.5 -1250
Chidobe Awuzie Interceptions Over 0.5 +675 | Under 0.5 -1429
Jessie Bates Interceptions Over 0.5 +500 | Under 0.5 -833
Darious Williams Interceptions Over 0.5 +625 | Under 0.5 -1250
Jalen Ramsey Interceptions Over 0.5 +650 | Under 0.5 -1250
Trey Hendrickson Sacks Over 0.5 135 | Under 0.5 +104
Von Miller Sacks Over 0.5 -185 | Under 0.5 +141
Aaron Donald Sacks Over 0.5 -233 | Under 0.5 +175
Mike Hilton Tackles + Assists Over 4.5 +120 | Under 4.5 -156
Darious Williams Tackles + Assists Over 4.5 -156 | Under 4.5 +120
Jessie Bates Tackles + Assists Over 4.5 -149 | Under 4.5 +115
Jalen Ramsey Tackles + Assists Over 3.5 -122 | Under 3.5 -105
Aaron Donald Tackles + Assists Over 5.5 -130 | Under 5.5 +100
Longest Touchdown Yards Over 5.5 -135 | Under 5.5 +104
Shortest Touchdown Yards Over 1.5 +100 | Under 1.5 -130
Total Punts Over 6.5 -167 | Under 6.5 +127
Total 4th Down Conversions Over 0.5 -333 | Under 0.5 +231
Total 3rd Down Conversions Over 10.5 -156 | Under 10.5 +103
Total Game Turnovers Over 2.5 -143 | Under 2.5 +109
Total Game Sacks Over 5.5 -135 | Under 5.5 +104
First Touchdown Yards Over 6.5 -125 | Under 6.5 -103
Matthew Stafford – Pass Attempts Over 35.5 -125 | Under 35.5 -103
Joe Burrow – Pass Attempts Over 36.5 -135 | Under 36.5 +104
Evan McPherson – Kicking Points Over 7.5 -130 | Under 7.5 +100
Matt Gay – Kicking Points Over 7.5 -130 | Under 7.5 +109
Tee Higgins – Longest Reception Over 24.5 -118 | Under 24.5 -118
Odell Beckham Jr. – Longest Reception Over 22.5 -139 | Under 22.5 +100
Ja’Marr Chase – Longest Reception Over 27.5 -122 | Under 27.5 -114
Joe Burrow – Longest Rush Over 8.5 +109 | Under 8.5 -152
Joe Mixon – Longest Rush Over 13.5 -118 | Under 13.5 -118
Cam Akers – Longest Rush Over 13.5 -118 | Under 13.5 -118
Matthew Stafford – Interceptions Over 0.5 -167 | Under 0.5 +120
Matthew Stafford – Longest Completion Over 38.5 -118 | Under 38.5 -118
Joe Burrow – Interceptions Over 0.5 -143 | Under 0.5 +102
Joe Burrow – Longest Completion Over 38.5 -118 | Under 38.5 -118
Any QB to throw 375+ yards +200
Any player to have 100+ rushing yards +100
Any player to have 150+ rushing yards +500
Any QB to throw for 325+ yards -125
Any player to have 125+ receiving yards -200
Any player to have 150+ receiving yards +140
Any non-quarterback to throw one TD pass +1100

Shown above, oddsmakers are convinced that neither team will have a successful two-point conversion in the super bowl. Though, it could still happen. No one thought Tom Brady and the Patriots would come back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It should also go without saying that viewers might see a non-quarterback throw a touchdown pass in the big game. As of right now, the odds of this occurring are +1100.

Moreover, Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to earn at least one sack in this matchup. He possesses favorable odds (-233) of meeting this requirement. And, linebacker Von Miller is projected to finish his performance with less than 4.5 tackles and assists combined. So, which prop bets are the most appealing? Keep reading. Our Super Bowl LVI prop picks here at Basketball Insiders are featured below.

Best Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets

Furthermore, the Rams are entering this super bowl as 4.5-point favorites. Bettors are keeping their eyes on several players on both teams. If you are unsure on whether or not you want to place a bet on a quarterback, have no fear. One of the best prop bets available pertains to Aaron Donald. In this contest, it’s the best bet to take the over on his 0.5 total sacks count. Other Super Bowl LVI prop bets are on the main page.

Aaron Donald Sacks -233

Additionally, one might be tempted to take the over on Matthew Stafford’s interceptions prop bet. The quarterback has -167 odds of throwing at least one pick in the super bowl. Both Stafford and Burrow have very little playoff experience, so a mistake by either player is in the cards. An argument can be made for either one. In this case, take the over for Stafford’s interception total.

Matthew Stafford – Interceptions -167

Next, think about placing a bet on total game turnovers. Oddsmakers are projecting a total of 2.5 turnovers in this super bowl. The Rams blew a 27-3 lead against the Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round, but they still won the game by a field goal. However, they kept fumbling the ball. Plus, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow threw one interception against the Chiefs in the AFC championship. Needless to say, it’s a reasonable bet to take the over.

Total Game Turnovers -143

All Rams vs Bengals Super Bowl LVI prop bets can be found at BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.  

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

