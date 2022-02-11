Main Page
Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets Specials
Super Bowl LVI prop bets specials are fun to review each NFL season. It is that time of the year again. Bettors nationwide are preparing to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL’s grandest stage. Sportsbooks have released their Super Bowl LVI prop bets specials, such as opening kickoff to be a touchback, successful two-point conversions, Jalen Ramsey interceptions, etc. The odds are available down below.
Super Bowl LVI — Game Information
📅 Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 Channels: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: Rams -4.5 | Bengals +4.5
Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets Specials
|
Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets
|
Odds
|Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback
|Yes +100 | No -130
|Successful Two-Point Conversion
|Yes +200 | No -270
|Game to be Tied Again after 0-0?
|Yes -125 | No -103
|Mike Hilton Interceptions
|Over 0.5 +650 | Under 0.5 -1250
|Chidobe Awuzie Interceptions
|Over 0.5 +675 | Under 0.5 -1429
|Jessie Bates Interceptions
|Over 0.5 +500 | Under 0.5 -833
|Darious Williams Interceptions
|Over 0.5 +625 | Under 0.5 -1250
|Jalen Ramsey Interceptions
|Over 0.5 +650 | Under 0.5 -1250
|Trey Hendrickson Sacks
|Over 0.5 135 | Under 0.5 +104
|Von Miller Sacks
|Over 0.5 -185 | Under 0.5 +141
|Aaron Donald Sacks
|Over 0.5 -233 | Under 0.5 +175
|Mike Hilton Tackles + Assists
|Over 4.5 +120 | Under 4.5 -156
|Darious Williams Tackles + Assists
|Over 4.5 -156 | Under 4.5 +120
|Jessie Bates Tackles + Assists
|Over 4.5 -149 | Under 4.5 +115
|Jalen Ramsey Tackles + Assists
|Over 3.5 -122 | Under 3.5 -105
|Aaron Donald Tackles + Assists
|Over 5.5 -130 | Under 5.5 +100
|Longest Touchdown Yards
|Over 5.5 -135 | Under 5.5 +104
|Shortest Touchdown Yards
|Over 1.5 +100 | Under 1.5 -130
|Total Punts
|Over 6.5 -167 | Under 6.5 +127
|Total 4th Down Conversions
|Over 0.5 -333 | Under 0.5 +231
|Total 3rd Down Conversions
|Over 10.5 -156 | Under 10.5 +103
|Total Game Turnovers
|Over 2.5 -143 | Under 2.5 +109
|Total Game Sacks
|Over 5.5 -135 | Under 5.5 +104
|First Touchdown Yards
|Over 6.5 -125 | Under 6.5 -103
|Matthew Stafford – Pass Attempts
|Over 35.5 -125 | Under 35.5 -103
|Joe Burrow – Pass Attempts
|Over 36.5 -135 | Under 36.5 +104
|Evan McPherson – Kicking Points
|Over 7.5 -130 | Under 7.5 +100
|Matt Gay – Kicking Points
|Over 7.5 -130 | Under 7.5 +109
|Tee Higgins – Longest Reception
|Over 24.5 -118 | Under 24.5 -118
|Odell Beckham Jr. – Longest Reception
|Over 22.5 -139 | Under 22.5 +100
|Ja’Marr Chase – Longest Reception
|Over 27.5 -122 | Under 27.5 -114
|Joe Burrow – Longest Rush
|Over 8.5 +109 | Under 8.5 -152
|Joe Mixon – Longest Rush
|Over 13.5 -118 | Under 13.5 -118
|Cam Akers – Longest Rush
|Over 13.5 -118 | Under 13.5 -118
|Matthew Stafford – Interceptions
|Over 0.5 -167 | Under 0.5 +120
|Matthew Stafford – Longest Completion
|Over 38.5 -118 | Under 38.5 -118
|Joe Burrow – Interceptions
|Over 0.5 -143 | Under 0.5 +102
|Joe Burrow – Longest Completion
|Over 38.5 -118 | Under 38.5 -118
|Any QB to throw 375+ yards
|+200
|Any player to have 100+ rushing yards
|+100
|Any player to have 150+ rushing yards
|+500
|Any QB to throw for 325+ yards
|-125
|Any player to have 125+ receiving yards
|-200
|Any player to have 150+ receiving yards
|+140
|Any non-quarterback to throw one TD pass
|+1100
Shown above, oddsmakers are convinced that neither team will have a successful two-point conversion in the super bowl. Though, it could still happen. No one thought Tom Brady and the Patriots would come back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It should also go without saying that viewers might see a non-quarterback throw a touchdown pass in the big game. As of right now, the odds of this occurring are +1100.
Moreover, Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to earn at least one sack in this matchup. He possesses favorable odds (-233) of meeting this requirement. And, linebacker Von Miller is projected to finish his performance with less than 4.5 tackles and assists combined. So, which prop bets are the most appealing? Keep reading. Our Super Bowl LVI prop picks here at Basketball Insiders are featured below.
Best Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets
Furthermore, the Rams are entering this super bowl as 4.5-point favorites. Bettors are keeping their eyes on several players on both teams. If you are unsure on whether or not you want to place a bet on a quarterback, have no fear. One of the best prop bets available pertains to Aaron Donald. In this contest, it’s the best bet to take the over on his 0.5 total sacks count. Other Super Bowl LVI prop bets are on the main page.
Additionally, one might be tempted to take the over on Matthew Stafford’s interceptions prop bet. The quarterback has -167 odds of throwing at least one pick in the super bowl. Both Stafford and Burrow have very little playoff experience, so a mistake by either player is in the cards. An argument can be made for either one. In this case, take the over for Stafford’s interception total.
Next, think about placing a bet on total game turnovers. Oddsmakers are projecting a total of 2.5 turnovers in this super bowl. The Rams blew a 27-3 lead against the Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round, but they still won the game by a field goal. However, they kept fumbling the ball. Plus, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow threw one interception against the Chiefs in the AFC championship. Needless to say, it’s a reasonable bet to take the over.
