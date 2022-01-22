Syracuse vs Duke College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s ACC college basketball matchup, the Syracuse Orange are taking on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Syracuse vs Duke prediction for the game today.

Syracuse vs Duke Game Info

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 12 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium — Durham, NC

Coverage: ESPN

Syracuse vs Duke College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: SYR: (+520) | DUKE: (-700)

Point Spread: SYR: +11.5 (-110) | DUKE: -11.5 (-110)

Total: 155 — Over: (+100) | Under: (-120)

Syracuse vs Duke Preview

This Syracuse vs Duke college basketball game will be an intriguing matchup between two teams in completely different places. The struggling Syracuse Orange are big road underdogs to the Duke Blue Devils.

While Syracuse is coming off of a 91-78 win over Florida State, the Orange have lost four of their last six. Consistency has been the bane of the Orange as they have lost to the likes of VCU and Colgate at home. Their last four losses have come in painful fashion with the games being decided by a total of 14 points. Syracuse is and always will be a threat with Jim Boeheim as coach however and they are always good for stealing at least one game a season.

Duke, started off the season on fire but has since split their last four conference games. Like Syracuse, Duke has also lost heartbreakers as their most recent two losses have been by four combined points. Freshman forward Paolo Banchero has lived up to the hype this season averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. With a tough Syracuse defense to crack, Duke will need Banchero on his game.

Syracuse vs Duke Betting Trends

Syracuse is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The total has hit the UNDER in four of Syracuse’s last 6 games at Duke.

Syracuse is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games against Duke.

Duke is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The OVER is 12-6 in Duke’s last 18 games against conference opponents.

Syracuse vs Duke Prediction | College Basketball Picks

The Syracuse defense always gives opposing teams fits, especially inexperienced ones. Buddy Boeheim is a lethal shooter if he gets going and can flip the script on Duke in a hurry. If Syracuse is able to hang around deep into the second half, their defense will make this anyone’s game.

While Syracuse’s defense can wreak havoc on opposing teams, it hasn’t been as effective this year. Duke’s defense has been much better this season. The Blue Devils also are a better rebounding and offensive team. With this game in Durham, there is little hope for Syracuse as Duke doesn’t lose two in a row very often.

Our Syracuse vs Duke prediction tonight will be Duke WINS at BetOnline.

The biggest difference between these two teams is defense, with Duke allowing almost 10 less points per game than Syracuse. If their defense can make some plays early, it’ll be tough for Syracuse to come back in such a hostile environment.

The Blue Devils are better on paper and, for the most part, have lived up to the hype. This should be a “get right” game for the Blue Devils. For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Duke an 89.3% chance to win.

Pick: Duke WINS

