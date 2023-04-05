Home » news » Texas Sports Betting 2 Bills Pass 1st House Committee But Fates Remain Bleak

Legal

Texas Sports Betting: 2 Bills Pass 1st House Committee, But Fates Remain Bleak

Updated 9 seconds ago on
2 min read
Jeff Hawkins profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For the first time, a committee of Texas state lawmakers approved a pair of digital sports bills, but the fate of legalized gambling in the Lone Star State remains in doubt. 

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 9-3 in favor of both mobile sports wagering, which are sponsored by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano). 

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he is not optimistic about the long-term fate of either bill. 

Matt Hirsch: ‘We Are One Step Closer’

The two bills – HB 1942 and HB 2843 – now move forward to the Calendars Committee. When the association meets, it will determine if one or both bills go to the House floor. 

Recent bills intended to bring legalized sports betting to Texas failed to make it out of a single House committee. Along with creating a digital sports wagering market, Rep. Charlie Geren (R-Fort Worth) is promoting the concept of bringing eight resort casinos to the state. 

“The efforts to bring destination resorts to Texas made significant progress with today’s vote,” Texas Destination Resort Alliance spokesman Matt Hirsch said, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. “Texans have made it clear that they want destination resorts in Texas, and we are now one step closer to ultimately allowing them to decide on this issue.” 

 Not so fast. 

While the first hurdle was cleared and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan are on record for backing the two bills, Patrick acknowledged the state Senate is shy of the votes needed to get it to Abbott’s desk. 

For one or both bills to move beyond the Senate, 21 members need to approve it.  

“We don’t have the votes for casinos,” Patrick told The Dallas Morning News recently. “There are not enough votes for sports betting, and I don’t think that’s going to change.”

Jeff Hawkins profile picture

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.

Trending Now